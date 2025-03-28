Hello everyone! It's Fabrizio Romano here, bringing you the latest GIVEMESPORT newsletter. As always, I've answered three questions on some of the biggest transfer news stories being discussed at the moment.

Does Alexander-Arnold's pending move to Real Madrid change how Salah and Van Dijk feel about signing new Liverpool contracts?

No, Liverpool maintain their position on both Salah and Van Dijk. Liverpool want to extend their contracts and remain optimistic.

There is nothing fresh in terms of contact with and for Sporting players. They obviously like Gyokeres, but it will be an open race.

How likely is Mason Greenwood to leave Marseille this summer to give Man Utd a sell-on clause boost?

There are many rumours, but nothing has been decided at this stage for Greenwood. There are not even negotiations with other clubs.