Nottingham Forest, in a late Deadline Day deal, have secured the signature of winger Joal Ndala, according to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, who insisted that a buy option clause – worth £4 million – has been included in his short-term deal.

Born and raised in Manchester, Ndala rose through the academy ranks of Manchester City. Starting in 2016, the tricky left-winger was signed from Port Vale's youth system – and, as a means of getting more minutes under his belt, joined Dutch side PSV Eindhoven in the summer of 2024.

Able to play on either flank, Nuno Espirito Santo's high-flyers – in their pursuit of potential Champions League qualification – have signed one of the most sought-after youngsters in world football and, taking to X (formerly Twitter), Romano wrote:

EXCLUSIVE: Nottingham Forest agree loan deal to sign talented winger Joel Ndala, here we go! Buy option clause included worth £4m plus 20% sell on to Manchester City as loan at PSV has been broken. Marinakis with last minute gift for Nuno.

Earmarked as one of Manchester City's brightest academy prospects, the three-cap England U19 international first rose to stardom on the back of his impressive string of showings at the U17 World Cup and, perhaps shockingly, the four-in-a-row champions made the choice to let him leave in the summer of 2024.

Albeit temporarily, his move to Holland was punctuated by the option to make his transfer permanent. As a result, as relayed by the aforementioned Romano, Pep Guardiola and his entourage are set to pocket 20% of his sell-on fee as his stay at the Philips Stadion has been cut short.

Named by none other than Lionel Messi as 10 future stars of football, the 18-year-old has impressed in his short stint at PSV, notching one goal and an assist apiece in 12 appearances for PSV's U21 side. And now, he's on hand to aid Nottingham Forest's lofty ambitions.