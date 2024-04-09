Highlights Liverpool are in 'concrete talks' with Ruben Amorim as a possible Jurgen Klopp replacement.

Klopp's shock departure has opened up opportunities, with fans eager for a successful change to continue challenging for trophies

Amorim has thrived at Sporting Lisbon by winning trophies, and as a result, he is seen as a strong contender for the Anfield role.

Any Liverpool move for Ruben Amorim appears to be hotting up in recent days with the Reds vying to appoint a new manager at the helm with Jurgen Klopp set to leave at the end of the season - and Fabrizio Romano suggests that there has been 'concrete talks' between the two parties.

Klopp's shock announcement that he would be leaving Liverpool back in February stunned the footballing world, none more so than Liverpool fans - who saw the German bring back the glory years at Anfield with a first Premier League title, their sixth Champions League overall and a general competitive edge that the club hadn't seen since Rafa Benitez's early days at the club.

Much has been made of whether any potential incoming boss will be good enough to replace him, and after Xabi Alonso signalled his commitment to Bayer Leverkusen, Amorim came into the picture as a potential option. And with the Sporting Lisbon gaffer yielding huge plaudits for his spell at the helm in Portugal, many believe he is the best candidate - with Romano stating that there has been 'concrete talks' between Liverpool and Amorim.

The Sporting Lisbon coach is a man in demand but Liverpool could be his best option

Speaking on his Daily Briefing, Romano claims that there has been 'concrete contact' between the two parties, and though any deal wasn't in the final stages just yet, Amorim remains in the pipeline - with Romano backing him to succeed at Anfield if he gets the job.

He said: “I wanted to clarify the situation on Ruben Amorim again, as I’ve had many Liverpool fans asking me about the stories of an agreement being close for him to replace Jurgen Klopp on a three-year deal.

“My understanding remains that we are not yet at the final stages of the story. It’s true that contacts are really concrete - talks have taken place and will keep taking place, but we have to be patient and wait for the moment Liverpool make their final choice. I respect other journalists, but this remains my information for the moment so I think we still have to wait a bit longer for a conclusion to this saga.

“In my opinion, Amorim would be a great option for Liverpool as he’s a smart, excellent modern coach. I’ve been really impressed by what he’s done at Sporting and I’m sure he could be a success at Anfield, if he ends up getting the job.”

Elsewhere, a report from Florian Plettenberg has suggested that there is a verbal agreement between Amorim and Liverpool, but Romano believes we're not at the final stages just yet.

Ruben Amorim: Manager News Latest

Ruben Amorim is likely to move on from Sporting Lisbon in the summer

It's no secret that Amorim is on Liverpool's shortlist, and after being linked with Chelsea before the appointments of Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino, there is a certain level of admiration from clubs in England given how well he has done in his time at Sporting.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has lost just two league games with Sporting this season as they aim to win their second league title in 22 years.

On course for a second top-flight title in just four years, the 39-year-old boss has already had a glittering career at such a young age, making him a perfectly strong candidate for most roles around Europe.

Amorim has recently failed to commit his future to Sporting in the ilk that Alonso did to Leverkusen, and it does appear that he will move on in the summer - and if Liverpool do follow up their interest, it would make them the top candidates to secure his signature.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-04-24.