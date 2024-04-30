Highlights David Moyes looks likely to leave West Ham with "90% certainty", according to Fabrizio Romano.

Potential replacements include Lopetegui, Flick and Fonseca, showing multiple options for the club's future.

Despite likely missing out on Europe this season, under a new manager the team could see high investment and new stars.

David Moyes' future at West Ham United looks to be teetering on the brink with the Scotsman being touted with a move away from the London Stadium in the summer, despite his achievements with the Irons. And Fabrizio Romano believes that there is a "90% chance" that Moyes will depart at the end of the campaign in a move that would bring the curtain down on a glorious spell in east London.

Moyes joined West Ham for his second spell back in 2019 but after half a decade of success, it appears that there is scope for a new manager to come in to end a strong era in the east end of London. Julen Lopetegui and Hansi Flick have been two names linked with the potential vacancy at West Ham, though any potential move is likely to be completed at the end of the season to avoid distractions - but whilst Moyes remains at the helm for now, Romano believes that there is a 90% chance he leaves the club in the summer.

Romano: "The Intention Looks Clear"

Other replacements have been sourced and that could affect Moyes

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano said that the Irons have actively seeked multiple candidates to replace Moyes and as a result, that will almost certainly see him depart the club in the summer. He said:

"I think there is a 90% chance to see David Moyes leaving West Ham at the end of the season. This is the feeling. Then we have to wait for the formal steps and the formal meetings at the end of the season. But the intention internally looks very clear - West Ham are looking at candidates, so I see David Moyes leaving the club at the end of the season. In terms of Moyes’ replacement, they have multiple candidates at West Ham. We know they had a meeting with Amorim last Monday, but...there is no agreement at all it’s really far and it’s not going to happen. Then let’s see what’s going to happen with other candidates for example Hansi Flick could be a possibility…for example Paulo Fonseca, who is doing an excellent job at Lille."

David Moyes' West Ham United Career Summarised

Moyes has been West Ham's most successful manager for years

Dragging the club to 16th after taking over at Christmas in the 2019/20 season, Moyes saved West Ham from Championship embarrassment and instantly got to work in his first full campaign on the London Stadium touchline. It didn't take long for initial success as he masterminded a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League the year after, embarking the Hammers on their first European campaign for five years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Europa Conference League title was West Ham's first major trophy since the 1980 FA Cup.

Reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League and finishing seventh again in the top-flight, West Ham were superb throughout the 2021/22 campaign and Moyes was lauded for his efforts at the Hammers' helm - which culminated in his side winning the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina last season in Prague to secure his first-ever major trophy as a manager.

West Ham look unlikely to make Europe again this season as they remain four points off Newcastle with just three games to go, but under a new manager, investment could be high and new stars could be on the horizon.

For Moyes, he only turned 61 last week and so potentially, another decade in management could be on the horizon for the Scot, though it remains to be seen where.

