Newcastle's big spending habits over the past few years of the Saudi reign has seen them qualify for Champions League football, come as runners-up in the Carabao Cup and embark on another European qualification run - but they may have to curb that spending in the summer and look into the free transfer market, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The likes of Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak have all joined the club for decent-sized fees in the past two years, with Isak and Guimaraes especially impressing enough to be considered for Premier League Team of the Season spots in their time in the North East.

Other signings such as Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall will also stand the Magpies in good stead in years to come, and a strong run of form in recent weeks has seen them sit in sixth place in the Premier League after two losses in their previous 11 games. However, in compliance with Financial Fair Play guidelines, Newcastle may have to stop their spending ahead of the summer transfer window unless they sell big-name players - which Romano has alluded to by telling GIVEMESPORT that there will be at least one free agent signing on Tyneside.

Newcastle United: Transfer Window Latest

It may be a different style of transfer window for Newcastle fans this summer

Newcastle have spent vast amounts of money since their takeover in October 2022, with Transfermarkt suggesting they've parted with a net spend of -£340million in that time period. FFP laws mean that Newcastle will likely have to sell to buy in the summer, with Guimaraes attracting interest from abroad - but if not, spending will have to be kept to a minimum to avoid a scenario that could see them accrue a points deduction, much like Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester have been hit with in the past months.

There are a number of free agents that could tempt the club, though manager Eddie Howe won't need too many in terms of squad depth with the Magpies already having a solid squad to choose from at present. However, any superstars that are wanted may only be able to be bought on a sell-first basis.

"Based on Outgoings": Fabrizio Romano's Newcastle Claim

The Toon Army may have to settle for cheaper signings this year

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday afternoon, Romano claimed that Newcastle will enter the free market to scout any diamonds.

He said:

“They will try to find some opportunity on the market. I think there will be at least one free agent signing for Newcastle this summer, so at least one will happen from what I understand. “Then we will see if they will find some other opportunities. Newcastle will be busy with opportunities, but I think based on what they will do with the outgoings, there could also be some opportunity for some important players to join Newcastle.”

Newcastle United: Current Transfer News

Free agents have already been linked with the Magpies

There are already a couple of players who are out of contract in the summer that Newcastle have been linked with - in Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly and Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kelly and Adarabioyo have made 117 Premier League appearances between them throughout their young careers.

Kelly has been one of Bournemouth's key performers in recent years and that could see Howe return to his former club to cherry-pick the defender from the Vitality Stadium, especially with Jamaal Lascelles picking up a long-term injury and Fabian Schar not getting any younger.

Adarabioyo is of a similar profile. The Cottagers star is out of contract and has fielded supposed interest from Manchester United, though Newcastle could offer him more game time and in a young, hungry environment, he could be better suited to the North East.

