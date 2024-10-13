While the footballing world seems to think Erik ten Hag will be out of a job soon, Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest on the situation and insists Manchester United chiefs have not contacted the Dutchman and that he is busy preparing for his next game as manager.

After steering United to their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign, and with the Red Devils currently on a run of five games without a win, it is safe to say that the club's fan base are far from happy right now. Continued speculation over his future suggests the club's owners are not particularly pleased, either, but it is thought the board have been unable to agree on a decision as to whether to keep faith in ten Hag or relieve him of his duties.

That would correlate with Romano's update on the matter, with a suggestion that ten Hag has been left to his own devices of late and is currently firmly focused on getting the team ready for the next set of fixtures after the international break.

United boss busy preparing for next game

While most of the squad are away on international duty right now, ten Hag will have his mind set on the visit of Brentford next weekend. After that, United travel to Fenerbahce in the Europa League before taking on West Ham in the league and Leicester City in the Carabao Cup all before the end of October.

Whether ten Hag will be around to oversee all those games or not remains to be seen, but on his YouTube channel, Romano said:

"Erik ten Hag has not received any formal communication from INEOS. So, while I'm recording this video, no communications from the owners, no communications from the management. Erik ten Hag keeps working on preparing the squad for the next games in the Premier League and Europe. "So, full focus on the pitch, full focus on the tactical plan, and full focus on recovering some players. The injury of Garnacho, the injury of Harry Maguire, Mazraoui will also be out. So Man United are fully focused on the pitch in terms of coaching staff, in terms of Erik ten Hag."

Thomas Tuchel Top Name for the Job

Former Chelsea boss in line for United role

It has been suggested that the radio silence coming out of Old Trafford simply means the board are willing to stick by ten Hag for now and that they are eager for things to work out with the 54-year-old.

However, it has been widely reported that Thomas Tuchel is the prime candidate to take over if ten Hag is removed from his post. Apparently, the German coach is keen on the United job, and that changeover of manager would happen very quickly if things were to fall into place that way.

Thomas Tuchel manager statistics Club Games Games won Win % Trophies won Bayern Munich 61 37 60 1 Chelsea 100 63 63 3 PSG 127 96 75 6 Borussia Dortmund 107 69 64 1 FSV Mainz 05 183 72 39 0

Still, with Tuchel thought to be negotiating with the FA regarding the England job, Manchester United would have to make their move for the 51-year-old fairly soon or risk missing out on him entirely.

