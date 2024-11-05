Fabrizio Romano has dismissed reports linking Real Madrid winger Vinicius Júnior with a move to Manchester United, describing the rumours as 'absolutely not even realistic'.

Vinicius has started the new campaign in red-hot form, netting eight goals in 15 appearances for Los Blancos, including a spectacular Champions League hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Borussia Dortmund last month. Labelled as the best player in the world right now, the Brazilian inevitably has admirers outside of Madrid, and loose links to the likes of United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain has surfaced in recent days.

However, Romano has revealed that there are no ongoing negotiations between the 24-year-old and any other European club, and that the Red Devils certainly aren't in the reckoning to sign the player any time soon.

Romano: Vinicius to United is 'Not Even Realistic'

The wide man is settled in Madrid

Developing through Flamengo's academy in Brazil, Vinicius earned a £38 million switch to Real Madrid in the summer of 2018, at the age of 17. After spending some time playing for the Spanish giants' second side, Real Madrid Castilla, the elusive forward broke into the club's first team late in 2018.

Managing three consecutive seasons in which he's scored 20 goals or more in all competitions, Vinicius has established himself as one of the world's best. Narrowly missing out on last month's Ballon d'Or to Manchester City's Rodri, the 24-year-old Brazil international and his Real Madrid teammates refused to attend the prestigious award ceremony.

Perhaps as a result of missing out on the accolade, rumours have emerged that he could be unhappy at the Bernabeu, thus linking him to an array of other clubs, including United. However, transfer guru Romano dismissed these suggestions while speaking on his YouTube channel on Monday:

"I wanted to finish here from Madrid with Vinicius Júnior, because in recent days I received from some of you many messages like 'Fabrizio, is it ture that he's going to Saudi, is it true that he's being linked with Chelsea, Manchester United, PSG?' Guys, that clubs around the world can appreciate Vinicius is absolutely normal. He's a fantastic, insane player. So it's absolutely normal, but I can guarantee that as of today, links of Vinicius to Chelsea, to PSG, to Manchester United, are absolutely not even realistic. So there is nothing ongoing between Vinicius and any European club."

Vinicius' La Liga Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 11 Minutes Played 905 Goals 5 Assists 4 Shots Per 90 2.88 Key Passes Per 90 2.18 Successful Take-ons Per 90 2.57

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 05/11/2024