Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk has given fans an update on his contract situation at Anfield ahead of the end of the campaign - saying that there will be news surrounding his future by the end of the current season.

Liverpool's season took an awful turn last week, having been knocked out of the Champions League round of 16 by Paris Saint-Germain, before losing to Newcastle United in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday to see two potential trophy opportunities go down the pan. But the club must put that behind them for the time being, with expiring contracts and the Premier League title now being of paramount importance.

Van Dijk: News on Contract Will Emerge 'Before End of Season'

The Dutchman remains out of contract in June as it stands

Not only is Van Dijk out of contract, but Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also set to leave unless action is taken before the campaign is up. The trio are arguably Liverpool's three most important players, especially Van Dijk and Salah for the experience and high level of performance that they bring to the club - and losing any would be a damaging blow to Arne Slot, who will hope to keep them all ahead of next season.

Virgil van Dijk's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 29 =1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 3.1 1st Clearances Per Game 4.9 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.5 2nd Match rating 7.06 4th

But in a bid to appease fans, Van Dijk has at least come out with a timescale of when the public will know about his whereabouts - stating that, by the end of the campaign, there will be news on his future - but only with full focus on seeing out the season to become Premier League champions.

Speaking after Liverpool's loss at the national stadium, the Dutchman said, via Fabrizio Romano:

“Before the end of the season there's going to be news. As long as I'm full committed and have my full focus on the task ahead, and I love the club, that's the main thing. That's who I am”.

Van Dijk and Alisson Becker in particular are dispensible members of the Reds' starting XI, and a major reason as to why they have the second-meanest defence in the division.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Virgil van Dijk has 78 caps for Netherlands, scoring nine goals.

Coupled with just one loss, they sit 12 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, able to wrap the title up if they win just six of their final 10 games - and that will see Van Dijk focus on silverware before disclosing his future whereabouts.

