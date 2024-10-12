Arsenal could move to sign a new striker in 2025 in spite of the exceptional form of Kai Havertz, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Havertz has netted six goals and provided one assist in ten appearances across all competitions already this season, and scored 14 last term. The German has shown remarkable progress in the last 12 months, taking the number nine spot off a misfiring Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates.

Despite this, it's said that the Gunners aren't ruling out pursuing a prolific forward in an upcoming window, as they look to bolster Mikel Arteta's attacking cohort. Romano has revealed that an addition in this mould is a possibility, and that the North Londoners did look to address the position over the summer.

Romano Reveals Arsenal Could Sign a Striker in 2025

Havertz needs more support

Arsenal have enjoyed a positive start to the new season, accumulating 17 points after seven matches, a return that sees them sat a point behind league leaders Liverpool. Arteta's side have been in fine goal-scoring form in the process, with only Manchester City and Chelsea finding the back of the net more than them.

Havertz's potent form at the beginning of this campaign, and in the second half of last season, has seen the 25-year-old establish himself as Arteta's first-choice striker. The man he's displaced, Jesus, continues to struggle for form, failing to score this season, and scoring just one Premier League goal in the entirety of 2024.

While Havertz is thriving, described as 'undroppable' by Richard Keys, there is a feeling that the combination of the ex-Chelsea man and Jesus isn't sufficient for the North London outfit to repeatedly win major silverware in the long-term.

Writing in his Daily Briefing, transfer guru Romano revealed that Arsenal may look to address this next year:

"Havertz has already produced six goals and one assist from 10 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal this season and despite this, the Premier League club could still sign a new striker in 2025. The North London club monitored their options during the summer transfer window but in the end, decided not to bring in a new frontman. "There’s a possibility that Arsenal try to sign a new striker in 2025 but it has not been decided as their full focus is on this season and the club are very confident about the current campaign."

Arsenal's summer interest in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko was well documented, and it's believed that the club are best placed to beat Chelsea and Manchester United to the signing of the Slovenian in 2025.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stats Sesko Havertz Appearances 31 37 Goals 14 13 Assists 2 7 Shots per 90 minutes 2.77 2.32 Key Passes per 90 minutes 0.71 1.57

Trossard Praised For Belgium Performance

He's been described as a 'true pariah'

One man who can also be deployed as a number nine, and has filled the role to good effect in a red shirt, is Leandro Trossard. While utilised on the left on Thursday night for his country, the 29-year-old produced an exceptional performance for Belgium during their comeback against Italy in Rome, and was labelled a 'true pariah' by the small Northern European nation's media.

Domenico Tedesco's side found themselves 2-0 down inside the opening 25 minutes, but a red card for Lorenzo Pellegrini turned the game on its head. After assisting Maxim de Cupyer's stunning strike, Trossard scored the equaliser just after the hour mark, pouncing on a loose ball from a corner to tap home.

