Highlights Chelsea have triggered the release clause of Barcelona youngster Marc Guiu

The London club are looking to bolster their attacking options this summer

Fabrizio Romano reveals Chelsea are considering a number of options with nothing yet close

Chelsea are considering which striker they will look to sign next this summer following news they are closing to announcing a deal for Barcelona teenager Marc Guiu, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Chelsea underwent a managerial change at the end of last season, parting ways with Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino after just a year at the helm. Instead, they have opted to push forward with former Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca, who guided the Foxes to a Championship and promotion winning season last term.

Now, the new boss faces a huge task this summer to address key weaknesses in the squad in a bid to improve their position next season. Chelsea finished sixth in the Premier League, but only secured UEFA Europa Conference League football after Manchester United’s FA Cup win.

Chelsea ‘Assessing’ Striker Options

They are close to signing Barcelona’s Guiu

Following reports Chelsea are close to signing Barcelona teenager Marc Guiu after triggering his release clause, Fabrizio Romano claims the London club are now assessing their options and considering a number of targets.

This comes amid rumours they are also keen on signing 21-year-old forward Maximilian Beier from Hoffenheim this summer, who could be available for £25m. The youngster is also a reported target for league rivals Aston Villa, but nothing is close as of yet.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“The striker they are signing, Marc Guiu from Barcelona, the process to trigger the release clause has already started, so it’s going to be a €6 million deal. They really believe they are making a smart deal by signing him. “At the moment, for the other striker, it is still not something imminent or something close. Chelsea are assessing their options and are considering several players. At the moment, also with Maximilian Beier, it is not something imminent.”

Guiu progressed through the youth ranks at Barcelona before making his debut for the first team in October 2023. He scored the winning goal in a victory over Athletic Bilbao and, at 17 years and 291 days of age, he became the youngest and fastest debutant to score for the Catalan giants in La Liga.

Lautaro Martinez's Agent Rules Out Inter Exit

Chelsea had been linked with the Argentine striker

The agent of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has spoken out about reports linking his client with a move away from the Italian club. Reports emerged suggesting Chelsea were considering a move as far back as last summer, but a deal failed to materialise.

Now, in an interview with FCInter1908, the player’s agent, Alejandro Camano, has ruled out a move away from Inter. He told the outlet they have agreed a contract renewal with the Serie A club and Martinez views his position as captain with the utmost importance.

Lautaro Martinez 2023/24 Serie A stats Stat: Appearances 33 Goals 24 Assists 6 Minutes played 2,669

The 26-year-old Argentina international joined Inter from Racing Club ahead of the 2018/19 season. Throughout his six years in Italy, Martinez has made over 280 appearances across all competitions and scored 129 goals, while assisting a further 43.

He also helped guide the team to the second Serie A title of his Inter career last season. The first was won in the 2020/21 campaign, while they cruised to victory last term, 19 points clear of local rivals AC Milan.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.