Tottenham Hotspur’s dramatic deadline day deal to sign Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel on loan included a surprise last-minute twist, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy reportedly made a late effort to include an option to buy in Tel’s loan deal while the Frenchman was undergoing his medical in North London.

According to Romano, Tel was ‘ready to sign’ his contract on a straight loan with no purchase option before the Lilywhites changed their mind and contacted Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen about inserting an option to make the deal permanent after the season.

Bayern, who had previously agreed to sell Tel to Spurs for €60m (£50m), accepted Tottenham’s request and inserted a clause matching their initial valuation moments before the 19-year-old signed his contract.

Tottenham Secure Mathys Tel Loan

With an option to buy at the end of the season

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, revealed that Tel will still have the power to reject a permanent move to Tottenham despite Spurs having an option to buy in his loan deal:

“The big news of the day is that after Tel arrived in England, in London to have his medical, to prepare all the documents, Tottenham were insisting, especially the chairman Daniel Levy, to have the possibility, in direct contact with the CEO of Bayern, to have the green light on a buy option clause for Mathys Tel. “So imagine how crazy this story is. Tottenham, last week, agreed a permanent transfer, loan with obligation. So, like a permanent transfer, €60 million, the player said no, then what happened? “They agree on a straight loan, no buy option. The player travels to London and during the medical, ready to sign the contract, Tottenham want to include an option to buy. “Bayern said yes, it has to be 60 million euros, add-ons included, so formally it’s 55 plus five. Now the player also accepted this solution, but at the end of the season, in order for Tottenham to trigger the buy option, if they want, it’s Mathys Tel, who can say, yes, okay, let's do it, or maybe no, sorry, I want to go back to Bayern. So the player will have a say on this buy option clause.”

Tel had been linked with several Premier League clubs ahead of the transfer deadline, including Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal, who had all previously been mentioned as potential suitors.

United reportedly had two loan bids rejected by Bayern for the 19-year-old before he opted to join Spurs until the end of the season.

Tel has struggled for regular minutes under Vincent Kompany this term, making 14 appearances in all competitions and scoring once in 458 minutes.

Although naturally a left-sided forward, Tel can play anywhere across the frontline and has featured regularly as a centre-forward for Bayern.

Mathys Tel's Bayern Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 8 Goals 0 Assists 1 Expected goals 0.7 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 256

