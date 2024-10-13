Crystal Palace could well be set to lose their star man, Eberechi Eze, next summer, with Fabrizio Romano claiming both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the winger, who has a £60 million release clause active for next summer.

Eze looked destined to leave Palace this summer, with Spurs the most likely destination, but that move never came to fruition and the England international is sticking it out at Selhurst Park for the 2024/25 campaign. However, with the Eagles struggling so far this term, there is an expectation that the 26-year-old may finally be on the move next summer, with Big Six clubs continuing to monitor his situation.

Their pursuit of Eze may be made a little simpler thanks to the fact the Palace star's contract includes a £60 million release clause that can be triggered next year.

Eberechi Eze Will Cost £60 million

Crystal Palace star has big release clause

Palace are one of four teams yet to win so far this season, and currently find themselves in the relegation zone with just three points from seven Premier League games. This dismal form has had an impact on Eze's own performances, it seems, with the winger struggling to make an impact, and even missing out on an England call-up for the latest international break.

Eberechi Eze 2024/25 statistics (all club competitions) Stat Total Appearances 9 Minutes 809 Goals 3 Assists 2 Pass completion % 79.4 Shot creating actions per 90 5.01

But, that isn't stopping a number of top clubs in England keeping tabs on Eze, and Fabrizio Romano has suggested the playmaker will have lots of admirers queuing up to sign him next summer.

On his YouTube channel, Romano said:

"Several clubs are keeping a close eye on Eberechi Eze. We know he's always been appreciated by Tottenham. We know several other clubs have been scouting him, including Manchester United. Man United want to invest in a winger in 2025. They've not decided who that is going to be, so let's wait. Let's see what happens. "But for sure, Eze is one of the players they have been scouting again, among many others. So, I'm not saying that he's the only one, or he is the priority target. But for sure, Eze is a player appreciated around England. The release clause will still be there for summer 2025, in the region of £60 million."

Eze Set for Big Move

Top Premier League clubs are keen

It has previously been suggested that Eze himself is very open to a move in 2025, with Liverpool also mooted as a possible suitor next summer.

As for Manchester United's reported interest in Eze, Ben Jacobs has recently claimed the Old Trafford outfit may be looking for cheaper alternatives and have started to steer away from the Palace man. Tottenham, on the other hand, remain very keen on Eze and have not been put off by his price tag.

Statistics via FBRef - as of 13/10/2024