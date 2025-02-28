Manchester United accept that this has been a difficult season for many of their players and not just goalkeeper Andre Onana, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

The Red Devils are reportedly concerned with several of their stars' performances and are not solely placing the blame on the Cameroonian for their recent struggles.

Onana has faced heavy criticism following his performance in the 2-2 draw with Everton last weekend, as he was once again unconvincing between the posts and gifted the Toffees a first-half goal.

The 28-year-old also played a role in both of Ipswich Town's goals during United's 3-2 win on Wednesday night, raising further doubts over his long-term future as Ruben Amorim's first-choice goalkeeper.

Andre Onana Struggles to Impress

'It's a difficult season for many players'

Romano, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, revealed that Man United chiefs are concerned about performances at both ends of the pitch, not just Onana’s displays in goal:

“It's a difficult season for many players, not only Onana. Strikers are not scoring, wing backs are suffering... it's part of a difficult season, this is how they see this bad moment for Onana.”

Onana, who joined United from Inter Milan in 2023, has been a regular in goal this season, making 35 appearances across all competitions and keeping eight clean sheets.

Despite the Cameroonian’s inconsistent performances, United have not given his deputy, Altay Bayindir, many opportunities to impress, with the Turkish goalkeeper making just six appearances so far.

Man United are expected to have a busy summer transfer window, and it remains to be seen whether they will look to sign a new goalkeeper.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Red Devils have identified four other positions in need of strengthening, including centre-forward and defensive midfield.

Andre Onana's Man United Stats (2024/25) Games 35 Goals conceded 49 Clean sheets 8 Minutes played 3,150

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-02-25.