Highlights Mason Greenwood's loan to Getafe was a surprise move in the final hours of the transfer window, and Manchester United is now considering a long-term plan for him.

Reports suggest that Greenwood was offered to several clubs, but Getafe was the only one to accept the loan.

Fabrizio Romano suggests that United is unlikely to include Greenwood in their squad next season and is open to selling him if a suitable offer is made.

Manchester United now have an idea of what they want to do with Mason Greenwood next summer, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealing the latest update to GIVEMESPORT.

Greenwood was sent on loan to La Liga side Getafe on deadline day of the summer 2023 transfer window, after the attacker was allowed back into the United set-up following a police investigation. Romano expects more plans to be made about his long-term future in the coming weeks and months, with the Old Trafford hierarchy having some major decisions to make before the end of the season.

Greenwood decision yet to be made by Man United

It was one of the shocks of the summer transfer window and it came in the final hours of it. Just days after the completion of an internal investigation, Greenwood was sent over to La Liga for a season-long loan with Getafe. He's so far featured regularly for the Madrid-based outfit, making six appearances in the league, but things could've been much different for Greenwood, had a different club accepted United's proposal.

Reports in The Athletic suggested that Greenwood had been offered to a number of clubs across the continent, with the likes of Brentford, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan all rejecting the chance to sign the attacker. Instead, with what looked to be the final roll of the dice for United, Getafe agreed to take the England international on loan until June 2024.

But now, with attention already switching towards next summer, there are claims United are putting together a long-term plan for Greenwood.

When quizzed about the current situation involving Greenwood, Romano claimed United were happy to have him out of their hair for now, but admitted a major decision would have to be taken ahead of next summer's transfer window. Hinting it could boil down to the financial aspects, the transfer guru claimed the chances of Greenwood ever playing for United again were now looking slim:

“It also depends on the proposals to sell a player you need an important proposal, otherwise a loan could make sense again. “But the idea for United is to move on from Greenwood and not to include him in the squad. That was the idea already when they decided to approve the loan move on deadline day to Getafe. “So I think that will be the position. The only way to change their story is maybe for the board or for the manager to say ‘okay, let's try to give him another opportunity’, but at the moment, the basic idea of United is for Greenwood to leave the club again next summer.”

Man United transfer news

Greenwood isn't the only high-profile exit expected at Old Trafford in the coming months, with big-money signing Jadon Sancho also said to be on the move. That's following a fallout he's had with boss Erik ten Hag, after the former Dortmund star posted on social media criticising the Dutch manager's authority.

Transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Sancho's United career was as good as dead in the water, with a January move away from Old Trafford now looking like the most likely outcome. The attacker joined United for £72 million two years ago, but the Red Devils are expected to take a significant loss on that figure, should he depart the club in January.

Despite this, there is reportedly a growing feeling behind the scenes at Old Trafford that ten Hag didn't handle the Sancho situation as best as he could. A story from The Daily Mail claims staff members at United believe ten Hag was too quick to turn his back on Sancho, indicating the winger could've had more time to explain his situation to the former Ajax chief.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Man United upcoming fixtures

Of course, all of this is playing out in the midst of an important campaign for United on the field, with ten Hag looking to turn the Red Devils' fortunes around following a difficult start to the season.

A chunk of that pressure has been piled on his shoulders following consecutive defeats to start the Champions League group stage, as both Bayern Munich and Galatasaray took maximum points off the three-time European champions in the first two matches.

That was of course remedied by an important 1-0 victory over Copenhagen on Matchday Three, with the much-maligned Andre Onana saving a last-minute penalty to secure the three points.

It leaves United with a fighting chance of making it through to the knockouts, and confidence will no doubt be high ahead of the return fixture in Copenhagen next week. A win against the Danish side will set ten Hag's team up nicely, as they look to finish ahead of either Bayern Munich or Galatasaray and make it to the last-16 stage.