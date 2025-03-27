Premier League sides could be battling to sign Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling in the summer, despite reports suggesting that the Saints prodigy has seen a £100million price tag slapped on him by the south coast club - but Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that a deal taking the winger to Tottenham Hotspur 'won't be easy' amid their interest in his talents from Manchester City.

Dibling made a handful of appearances last season, but with the Saints having moved up to the Premier League last season under Russell Martin, he trusted Dibling from the get-go in the top-flight. With some daring, brave performances on the wing that have seen him take on defenders with ease, the youngster has been a shining light in their otherwise nightmare campaign, with a Championship return on the cards almost imminently.

Romano: Tottenham Move for Dibling 'Won't be Super Easy'

The Premier League prodigy has been in fine form for the Saints

With the Saints' return to the second-tier all but confirmed, reports have touted him for a stay in the top-flight, with Ange Postecoglou and Pep Guardiola being amongst those linked in recent days. That has come with a £100million price tag in order to fend off interest - and Romano has cleared up the situation to GIVEMESPORT, exclusively stating that although Tottenham 'love' Dibling, a deal won't be super easy for them.

Tyler Dibling's Premier League statistics - Southampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 7th Goals 2 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =6th Shots Per Game 1.1 =3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 6.53 6th

The journalist said exclusively to GIVEMESPORT:

"At the moment, I can confirm that for Tottenham, he's kind of their top target. "They love the player, they would love to bring him in in the summer transfer window - but again, it's not going to be super easy. "Manchester City - let's see, because City at the moment are following the player, but from what I have heard, they haven't started any concrete conversation."

Dibling has created a storm in the Premier League, scoring goals against Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace - whilst also winning penalties against Liverpool and Manchester United, playing well against those in the upper reaches of the league.

Having joined Chelsea in 2022, Dibling left after just two appearances before re-joining the Saints, and from there he has gone on to be the best youth player at the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyler Dibling has made 31 appearances for England's youth teams, scoring five goals.

That has seen Tottenham interested in a move for his services, with Postecoglou keen on improving both the quality and the average age of his front line. Wilson Odobert, Mikey Moore and especially Brennan Johnson are all starting to make their mark in north London - but Dibling would arguably be the star with the highest ceiling should he make a move to the capital.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-03-25.

Related Southampton demand more than £100m for Tottenham, Liverpool and Man City target Tyler Dibling According to reports, interested clubs including Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City will have to pay as much as £100m to sign Southampton wonderkid Tyler Dibling this summer. The 19-year-old has shone for the Saints this season, despite the club's horrible form as they look set to return to the Championship. With the England Under-21 international increasingly likely to leave the club, Southampton have reportedly set an asking price of £100m as they aim to price out suitors. Is he worth the fee?

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.