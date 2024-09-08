Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed the truth about links between Manchester United and Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong throughout the summer transfer window.

It was a busy summer for the Red Devils both in terms of incomings and outgoings. Erik ten Hag bolstered almost every area of the pitch, which includes the signings of two of his former players at Ajax, Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt.

United also strengthened their midfield and forward ranks as Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee joined from Serie A side Bologna, and Manuel Ugarte completed a move from Paris Saint-Germain. However, Ugarte wasn’t the only midfielder United were linked with over the summer.

De Jong 'Never Wanted to Leave' Barcelona

The Dutchman had been tipped to reunite with Ten Hag

Prior to Ugarte’s arrival at United, the Manchester club had been tipped to sign a number of midfielders, including Barcelona’s De Jong. According to Romano, however, there was no chance a deal could have been completed.

Writing in his Daily Briefing, the journalist shut down rumours that United made contact with De Jong’s camp when it was unclear whether the Ugarte deal would get over the line, insisting there has been nothing between the club and the player this summer. The article goes on to state that the midfielder had no intentions or desire to depart Barcelona in the transfer window.

Romano also notes that De Jong’s salary is too high, and United wouldn’t have been able to afford him this summer even if they had wanted to. The Red Devils instead focused their attention on a different style of midfielder, and Ugarte was always their priority target.

Frenkie de Jong 2023/24 stats for Barcelona in all competitions Stat: Appearances 30 Goals 2 Assists 0 Minutes played 2,512

De Jong previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax, having joined the Dutch club’s academy back in 2015. He broke into the first team a year later, and eventually landed a move to Barcelona in 2019, where he remains under contract until 2026.

Reason Yoro Opted to Join Man Utd Revealed

The youngster had interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool

Elsewhere, reports in Spain have revealed the reason 18-year-old defender Leny Yoro opted to join United ahead of European giants Real Madrid. The Red Devils completed the shock signing of the Frenchman earlier in the summer, despite strong interest from the Champions League winners.

Premier League rivals Liverpool were also credited with interest in Yoro, but widespread reports indicated Madrid was the player’s likeliest destination. However, according to MARCA, it was United’s higher wage offer that tilted things in their favour.

The article claims Madrid offered Yoro a €2.5million salary, as opposed to United’s €9.5million. Yoro was signed by Ten Hag’s side from Lille back in July, but he picked up an injury in pre-season and is yet to make a competitive appearance for the club.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.