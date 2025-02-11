Manchester United will bolster their squad with two key additions in the coming months, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT - with the Red Devils wanting to sign 'at least' one attacking midfielder, alongside a striker after their woes in front of goal.

Ruben Amorim inherited an out-of-form squad from Erik ten Hag back in November, and although he's slightly turned their fortunes around, Amorim has only recorded four wins in the Premier League in almost three months with seven losses to boot. It's highlighted a huge lack of consistency in their attacking lines and with just two clean sheets in those 13 games, United need to manipulate the ball at the right end to avenge the goals flying past them - in which Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that Amorim will be targeting a No. 10 and a No. 9 to fix their woes.

Romano: Man Utd Want No.9 and No.10 To Fix Attacking Woes

It's not been the best season in terms of goalscoring at Old Trafford

Romano wrote in his GIVEMESPORT exclusive that a quiet January window in terms of transfer incomings could prove to be ideal for United in the summer, as they didn't spend any precious money on loan deal or panic buys - giving them time to focus on proper signings in the summer transfer window.

Whilst players are expected to leave, the intention is to invest in younger players, with lower salaries in line with INEOS' plans for the future - whilst also wanting players with intensity to appease Amorim after a relatively slow start to life in the dugout at United.

And that will see the club intent on bringing in at least one player who is able to play behind their strike force in the number 10 role at the Theatre of Dreams, alongside a new centre-forward to dispel the poor form shown by Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee this season, with a regular goalscorer likely to be a huge boost to the Portuguese tactician's plans.

Man Utd's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 8 =11th Losses 11 =6th Shots For Per Game 13.3 12th Goals Scored 28 =15th xG 36.98 =13th

It's too early just yet to make decisions on who to bring in over the summer transfer window, but their plan is 'clear' and after the January window, it's given the club time to process who they may be able to bring in and who they need to have a much more successful campaign next time out.

Romano further mentions that Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are amongst the names expected to depart Old Trafford in the coming months, based on the proposals they will receive for those players - though all but the Brazilian are out of contract in the summer.

Man Utd's Current Crop of Stars Have Struggled This Season

The Red Devils have been in turmoil since August

If they do depart, it will free up space for the attacking ranks, and any creative midfielders to come in to ease the burden on Bruno Fernandes, with the majority of United's creative attacking stars being loaned out or reportedly up for sale.

United have seen Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo linked with Chelsea in the past month, whilst Marcus Rashford and Antony were loaned out to Aston Villa and Real Betis respectively.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has won nine of his 20 games in charge of Manchester United.

Coupled with Mason Mount's injury woes, it's hard to envisage where goals will come from for the majority of the season if Fernandes and Amad Diallo have off days - and so it's clear to see why Amorim wants quality and intensity to come through his ranks in the coming weeks.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 11-02-25.

