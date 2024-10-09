Despite an exceptional start to the 2024/25 Premier League season for Arne Slot, a cloud of uncertainty looms over Anfield as three of Liverpool's best players all have contracts expiring next year, but negotiations for updated terms are underway, reveals Fabrizio Romano.

Virgil Van Dijk and Mohammed Salah have been pivotal to much of Liverpool's modern success, and fans will be hoping to see them wearing the red shirt this time next year as well. Perhaps more significantly though, alongside the aforementioned two, Trent Alexander-Arnold is also nearing his current term's expiry, and the English ace has been subject to growing interest from European behemoths, Real Madrid. It remains a tense situation with all three names, and the Reds may be stretched financially to accommodate for each individual's contractual demands.

Romano: 'All Three Players are Talking with Liverpool'

It is a tense situation surrounding the future of the club

Via his Daily Briefing, Romano noted that talks have been underway between the three Liverpool stars and the club, but there are still plenty of key details to discuss. He wrote:

"Trent Alexander-Arnold remains on the list at Real Madrid, while we’re also waiting for important updates on his potential new contract with Liverpool, along with teammates Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. "All three players are talking with Liverpool, discussing with Liverpool, so let’s wait and see how this negotiation will go. It’s not just about the salary, but also the length of the contract, and also the project and the direction Liverpool are going. These will all be discussed, so we’ll have to wait to see how it develops. "I keep getting a lot of questions on Alexander-Arnold in particular, and it remains the case that Real Madrid keep following the situation. Real Madrid are very well informed, but it’s still not advanced in terms of any negotiations, because the player’s priority is to discuss with Liverpool."

Since joining from Southampton in January 2018, Van Dijk has since developed into one of the greatest center-backs of all time, and, at 33 years of age, the Dutchman is still excelling at the heart of the Liverpool defense. Similarly, Mohamed Salah has inscribed his name among the greatest wingers of all time with his dominating performances for Liverpool over the years. With four goals and four assists in just seven league outings so far this term, it is evident the 32-year-old is still capable of playing his role close to the best of his ability as well.

Rather than being signed to the club like the previous two, Trent Alexander-Arnold emerged as a product of the Liverpool youth system, having climbed up the ranks directly to the first-team. With over 20 years at the club, he has undoubtedly placed his name alongside legends of the game, but there is growing concern that the 26-year-old may soon depart for a new challenge, with strong interest originating from Real Madrid.

Slot's strong start to his tenure in Merseyside has seen Liverpool sit atop the Premier League table heading into the November international break. Admittedly, the departure of Jurgen Klopp shed uncertainty on the club;s future, but the newly-appointed Dutchman has successfuly managed the tough task of appealing to fans so far, which has helped fuel the optimism for a long-term project. This will certainly benefit the club when it comes to contractual negotiations with their star players.

Related Liverpool Suffer 'Big Injury Blow' on £150,000-a-Week Star Alisson has been sidelined until after November's international break with a hamstring injury.

Real Madrid Could Move for Alexander-Arnold Sooner than Expected

A long-term injury has freed up space for the right-back

As insisted by Romano, Alexander-Arnold's priority is "to discuss with Liverpool" for the time being, despite the ongoing outside interest. Nevertheless, following a detrimental long-term injury to Dani Carvajal, Real Madrid may look to move for a right-back reinforcement sooner than expected.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Games 7 Minutes played 582 Assists 1 Progressive passes per 90 6.31 Key passes per 90 2.46 Shot creating actions per 90 3.38

It was in the summer of 2024 when Romano first broke the news of Madrid lurking for a new right-back signing, and particularly given Alexander-Arnold's uncertain contract situation, the Englishman immediately shot up the list of priorities. As it stands, he is set to depart for free next summer unless new terms are agreed, and a switch to Spain to link up with fellow national teammate, Jude Bellingham, is as predictable as it gets. However, in light of the recent injury setback to Carlo Ancelotti's plans, the Italian may ask for the right-back reinforcement slightly earlier instead.

Related Liverpool Interested in Signing 'Wonderful' Bundesliga Forward Liverpool are interested in signing Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 09/10/2024