Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool players are huge admirers of Arne Slot and his humility, with the journalist believing this likeable persona is a significant factor contributing to the Reds' early season success.

Slot's tenure at Anfield has started impressively, with the Dutchman delivering six wins from their opening seven Premier League matches, a return that sees the Merseysiders top the table by a point. They've also won their opening two Champions League matches, with Slot surprising most by the pace at which he's been able to enact an effective system and garner positive results.

Replacing the charismatic Jürgen Klopp was always likely to be a difficult task, but it would appear Slot's own charming personality has rubbed off on his squad. While recognising the former Feyenoord boss' tactical acumen, Romano attributed some of the team's early season form to the new manager's emotional intelligence within the dressing room.

Romano: Liverpool Players Like Slot

'They appreciate his humbleness'

Tougher fixtures await for Liverpool after the international break, with games against Arsenal, Brighton, Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa to come in the next few weeks, although the quality of performances at the beginning of Slot's reign cannot be overlooked. An emphatic win over Manchester United, a resounding victory at the San Siro over AC Milan, and several routine triumphs in the league represent a remarkable return of results for a coach succeeding someone of Klopp's stature.

Providing insight into Slot's impressive start, Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing on Wednesday morning:

'Finally on Liverpool, some fans have been asking me for insight into how Arne Slot has made such a strong start after the big challenge of replacing Jurgen Klopp. It’s certainly been a very good appointment - Slot has a good feeling with the players, but also he’s generally a very humble guy, and this was appreciated in the dressing room and also among the new directors. 'Apart from that, he is of course very good tactically, this is not new as already at Feyenoord we could see that he was an excellent manager, but the way he’s entered Liverpool’s world has been really appreciated. This was probably the secret of this excellent start.'

While Slot's agreeable demeanour will certainly help cultivate a positive atmosphere in the Anfield dressing room, as Romano alluded to, his tactical proficiency shouldn't be understated. The 46-year-old has implemented a system that has seen the Reds concede just twice in their opening seven games, and is extracting the most out of the team's array of attacking talent.

Slot's Managerial Record Matches Managed 216 Wins 138 Draws 43 Losses 35 Win Percentage 64% Honours Eredivisie, KNVB Cup

Liverpool Without Alisson For Several Weeks

He'll miss the trip to Arsenal

While almost everything has been overwhelmingly positive for Slot and Liverpool so far this season, the north-west side have suffered a 'big injury blow', with Alisson Becker ruled out until after the November international break. The Brazilian shot-stopper sustained a hamstring injury with ten minutes to play at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon, and will now miss a crucial set of fixtures.

The number one will be absent for a huge clash at the Emirates later this month, while he'll also miss games against Chelsea at Anfield and Leverkusen in the Champions League. Deputy keeper Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to fill in for the time being.

