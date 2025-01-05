Jaden Philogene is headed for the Aston Villa exit door, and a loan move has been touted for the young English winger, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old has found game time hard to come by amid Unai Emery's extensive pool of exciting attackers at Villa Park. The Villans re-signed their former academy graduate from Hull City for £18 million last summer.

However, Philogene has started just two of 11 Premier League games and a loan departure is sought to give him more first-team opportunities. He dazzled at Hull in the EFL Championship last season, managing 12 goals and six assists in 32 games for the Tigers.

Aston Villa Ready To Send Philogene Out On Loan

The Young English Attacker Has Been Linked With Everton

Romano claims Philogene is 'expected to leave Aston Villa on loan in January' amid his lack of game time this season. Emery confirmed the situation in his pre-match press conference ahead of his side's 2-1 win over Leicester City (January 4):

He has the potential and he didn't show his potential in the first six months with us... I am not wanting him to leave but we are speaking about the different options and maybe there could be one for him. He's not available for the match tomorrow.

Philogene can play on either wing while also performing in attacking midfield earlier on in his career. He's reliable in one-on-one situations because of his electric pace and risk-taking.

Everton are showing interest in the London-born winger, who has five years left on his contract with Villa. Sean Dyche could do with a creative spark to help the Toffees in their relegation scrap.

Jaden Philogene Statistics (Championship 2023-24) Appearances 32 Goals 12 Expected Goals (xG) 8.24 Shots Per Game 3.6 Assists 6 Big Chances Created 7 Key Passes 1.6 Successful Dribbles 2.7 (49%) Ground Duels Won 7.2 (47%)

Philogene's former Hull boss Liam Rosenier labelled the young Englishman's ability 'ridiculous' last season. He was a standout performer at MKM Stadium as the club finished seventh in the English second tier.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 04/01/2025.