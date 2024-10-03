Manchester United are not in talks to replace Erik ten Hag with Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Italian football insider dismissed rumours linking Inzaghi with a move to Old Trafford as he remains ‘fully focused’ on the project at Inter and stated he has ‘no idea’ where the story has come from.

He also reassured that the Red Devils are not speaking to any potential managers to replace Ten Hag before the international break and have no shortlist of names for the managerial role.

The Old Trafford hierarchy is reportedly waiting to see how the Dutch tactician’s side perform in the next two games against Porto and Aston Villa before making any decisions about his future at the club.

Manchester United’s return of seven points from their first six games of the season marked their joint-worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign. The weekend loss to Tottenham Hotspur saw the Red Devils slip to 13th in the table.

Man United Sticking with Ten Hag

At least until the international break

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, revealed that Manchester United are not in talks with any other manager to replace Erik ten Hag, despite the poor start to the Premier League season:

“I’ve seen the stories but guys, no, I can't confirm there is any list for managers to replace Erik ten Hag at the moment.” “I can guarantee that Man United are not talking to any manager now, because they want to see the team's performance against Porto and Aston Villa before making any decision.” “So, all links with all managers... nothing confirmed so far. “Also, there is nothing at all in the Inzaghi rumours as he's fully focused on the project at Inter. I’ve honestly no idea where this is coming from.”

Reports in Italy recently suggested that both Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri have been touted as potential replacements for Ten Hag, with La Gazzetta dello Sport claiming Sir Alex Ferguson personally recommended Allegri for the role.

Allegri has been out of work since leaving Juventus at the end of last season, while Inzaghi is now in his fourth season at Inter.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record with Manchester United Matches 123 Wins 71 Draws 17 Losses 35 Points per match 1.87

GIVEMESPORT journalist Ben Jacobs also confirmed that Manchester United are evaluating Ten Hag’s performance and are not looking to part ways with the former Ajax boss before the international break.

Man United to Prioritise Left-Back Signing

Shortlist ‘within eight weeks’

Manchester United are continuing to work on squad development and are expected to have a shortlist of transfer options by the end of November, according to GIVEMESPORT journalist Dean Jones.

The Red Devils will aim to focus on their January targets within the next eight weeks, reportedly prioritising a new left-back as Luke Shaw is expected to remain out of action for an extended period.

Fulham's Antonee Robinson is one of the key names that has reportedly appeared on Man United's radar in recent weeks as both his defensive and attacking attributes fit their long-term vision.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-10-24.