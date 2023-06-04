Arsenal have been informed about the conditions of signing Sacha Boey, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League after impressing in Turkey.

Arsenal transfer news - Sacha Boey

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal are considering making a move to sign Galatasaray right-back Boey, but could face competition from other clubs in England.

The report claims that Takehiro Tomiyasu could be out for a long time, so Mikel Arteta will need cover for Ben White at right-back.

White himself isn't even a natural right-back, so it makes sense for Arsenal to look to bring in another, allowing them to be more flexible and play a more traditional full-back on the right-hand side.

After qualifying for the Champions League, the Gunners will need to add greater strength in depth to their side.

Competing with Manchester City for the Premier League title, again, will require more quality in their squad, as they ultimately fell short towards the end of the season.

A right-back may not be a priority for Arsenal heading into the summer transfer window, but it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see them bring in more quality in multiple different areas of the pitch heading into the next campaign.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Boey?

Romano has suggested that Arsenal have been informed of the conditions of signing Boey - around £22m.

However, they are yet to initiate contact with his agent.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "For Boey at the moment, I'm just told that they are informed on the conditions of the deal, €25m price tag.

"I'm not aware of any direct contract between Arsenal and his agent in terms of negotiations, so at the moment it's still a quiet situation."

What's next for Arsenal?

As mentioned, it could be a busy summer window for the Gunners.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Declan Rice to be their number one target, with Moises Caicedo as their number two.

Elsewhere, Dharmesh Sheth has also told GIVEMESPORT that Arteta and his recruitment team also have Ilkay Gundogan and Mason Mount on their shortlist.

A central midfielder could be their main priority this summer, considering the number of links to players in this position.

With Granit Xhaka set to leave the club, it's no surprise, as they'll probably need multiple midfielders heading into next season.