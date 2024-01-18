Highlights Chelsea might let go of Armando Broja in the January transfer window in an attempt to raise funds and avoid financial restrictions.

Despite a slow transfer window so far, Chelsea are considering selling Broja, with their valuation of the striker catching people's eye.

It's believed Broja is on the for-sale list so that Chelsea can focus their attention on bringing a new striker through the door in January.

Chelsea could still wave goodbye to Armando Broja during the January transfer window, despite no movement on the striker front having taken place just yet, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Broja is among the list of players Chelsea might be tempted to let go this month, as the Blues look to work their way around potential FFP implications. It's suggested Chelsea could find themselves in trouble with financial regulations, unless they can raise funds via player sales in January.

And as a result, Romano has hinted Broja might be one of the Chelsea stars who is given the green light to depart before February 1st's deadline.

Broja wanted after Chelsea give green light

All things considered, it's been a rather tame transfer window so far for Chelsea's often chaotic standards. Having splashed over £1 billion on fresh talent in the previous three windows, Todd Boehly and Co. are yet to sanction an incoming of any kind this time around, with attention appearing to focus more on potential outgoings.

Conor Gallagher was one player Chelsea were reported to be willing to sell, even though he's played a crucial role for them so far this season. Journalist Ben Jacobs suggested to GIVEMESPORT during an interview that Gallagher was considered sellable by Chelsea, despite the midfielder himself wanting to stick around at Stamford Bridge and fight for his place.

However, in the latest transfer window twist, it now looks as if Broja - previously dubbed 'dangerous' - could be the player the Blues are willing to let go before next month's deadline.

Broja available for January transfer

It has been reported in The Telegraph that Broja is a player Chelsea would green-light an exit for this month, but only if their lofty valuation is met by a buying club. Remarkably, the west Londoners have been said to want £50 million for the Albanian international, despite Broja having a less-than-convincing record in front of goal.

A traditional centre-forward, Broja has managed to bag just one Premier League goal from his 13 outings so far this season. His wider record at Chelsea doesn't make for much better reading either, having netted three times in 36 senior appearances across all competitions for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Armando Broja - Chelsea Stats Matches 161 Goals 44 Assists 11 Yellow Cards 8 Red Cards 0 All stats via Transfermarkt

Which does raise questions about Chelsea's hefty valuation, especially given the financial restrictions clubs have been placed under this season. It's suggested by the report that Chelsea have concluded Broja is worth £50 million in the current market, especially given Rasmus Hojlund commanded a fee of £72 million without any Premier League experience during the summer transfer window.

Whether they're able to receive a fee in that ballpark for Broja remains to be seen, with further suggestions implying a loan move might be more likely.

Fabrizio Romano - Chelsea incomings dependent on Broja future

When quizzed on the latest in regard to the striker situation at Stamford Bridge, transfer guru Romano refused to rule out the possibility of Chelsea welcoming a new centre-forward to the club during the January window. Hinting such an eventuality could spring the Blues into action, with Broja tipped to leave the club if that is the case.

On the latest involving Broja, Romano revealed to GIVEMESPORT:

“So not just for the directors and the owners, but also for Mauricio Pochettino, if they can find the right player or if they want to keep trusting Nicolas Jackson and Broja. In the case where they sign a new striker, probably Broja could leave on loan. So there are some things to decide internally and it's not that easy to find any good solutions in the January window, that's why at the moment it’s still something that is quiet.”

Striker wanted at Chelsea this month

It's no secret that Pochettino is hoping to land a striker during the January window, with the former Spurs boss believed to be frustrated with his current options in that position.

Interestingly, one name that has emerged as a potential option for the two-time European champions is Karim Benzema. The former French international hasn't settled since moving to Saudi Arabia in the summer and is being linked with a return to Europe during the January window.

It's mooted Chelsea would be open to bringing Benzema into the club on a short-term deal, as they look to arrest their problems in attack. As a five-time Champions League winner, Benzema is no stranger to scoring goals, and given Chelsea boast one of the youngest squads in England's top flight, he could provide a touch of much-needed experience in the second half of the season