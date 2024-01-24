Highlights Armando Broja could leave Chelsea before the transfer window closes next month, with clubs still showing plenty of interest in the striker.

Broja has struggled for game time and form, making him dispensable for Chelsea, as they look to raise funds to avoid FFP punishments.

Chelsea may be looking to sign a more experienced striker before February's deadline, should Broja move on.

Chelsea could still sanction a move away from Stamford Bridge for Armando Broja before the window closes next month, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Broja has been linked with a move away from the club during the January transfer window, having found game time hard to come by under Mauricio Pochettino. The Albanian international had been tipped for a big season with the west Londoners, but that has so far not played out during the 2023/24 campaign, meaning a move away from the club has been mooted for Broja before the February 1st deadline rolls around.

Broja out of favour after sluggish start to season

Things simply haven't gone to plan for Broja so far this season, with the striker having spent the majority of his time at Chelsea under Pochettino on the bench. Granted, he was still recovering from a ligament injury at the beginning of the campaign, but since returning to the fold, Broja has registered just 13 appearances in the Premier League this season.

The damning thing for Broja is the fact most of those came from the bench, with the ex-Southampton man having managed just six starts. As if that wasn't bad enough, his form when on the pitch has come under plenty of scrutiny, particularly Broja's goal record, as he's netted just once in the Premier League for Chelsea.

Not fancied by the Chelsea manager, Broja's name has been brought up as a potential departure for the club this month, as the Blues look to balance the books and raise some cash.

Armando Broja - Chelsea Stats Matches 36 Goals 3 Assists 2 Yellow Cards 0 Red Cards 0 All stats via Transfermarkt

Broja dispensable for Chelsea as January deadline edges closer

When news broke that Chelsea would be willing to cash in on Broja, it wasn't met with much shock, given the volume of football he's been afforded this season. However, rumours that the Blues will demand between £50 million and £60 million for his sale did set some people back, not least because of his poor goal-scoring record in the Premier League.

Interest was high in Broja's services prior to the bombshell surrounding his price tag, with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham both mentioned as potential suitors. Yet, as a result of the money Chelsea have asked for, it's suggested that interest has since cooled somewhat.

Regardless, that doesn't mean the 22-year-old is a dead-cert to still be at the club beyond February's deadline, with Ben Jacobs insisting work was taking place behind the scenes to secure him a move. Wolves, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT, are the club most interested, even if they're unlikely to match Chelsea's valuation.

Related Chelsea are 'actively working' on signing a striker in January Chelsea could look to bring in a striker in the January transfer window, but it could depend on the future of Armando Broja.

On top of that, transfer expert Romano has provided GIVEMESPORT with another fresh update regarding the situation around Broja, insisting that he's still an option to leave Chelsea during the winter market. The reliable reporter expects news about his future to pick up in the final few days of the window, hinting offers could start to arrive at Chelsea's door.

When quizzed on whether Broja leaving Chelsea was still on the table, Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“Yes, it's a possibility. We have to see what kind of proposals Chelsea will receive in these final days of the transfer window but it's a possibility for Broja to leave. “Also because Chelsea understand that for Broja basically not to play regularly is not the best solution for all parties involved, for the value of the player in Chelsea’s case, but also for the player himself.”

Benzema mentioned as option for Chelsea arrival

Part of the reason why Chelsea would be keen to ship Broja on is because they're eyeing up a new addition of their own in the centre-forward position. The capital club are amongst the lowest scorers in the top half of the league - something Pochettino is no doubt looking to remedy before the end of the campaign.

One man being tipped as the ideal candidate is former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, who hasn't settled to life in Saudi Arabia following his summer move. It's been reported that Benzema fancies a move back to Europe, with Chelsea tipped to be in the mix to compete for his signature.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT last week, that Manchester United have also been exploring the possibility of signing the ex-French international, but the chance of him moving to Old Trafford is 'virtually impossible'. It leaves the door open for fellow Premier League outfit Chelsea, who could look to sign Benzema before the February 1st deadline, in an attempt to fix their problems in attack.