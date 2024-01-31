Highlights Arsenal may still make a late January transfer deal if the right opportunity arises.

Arsenal still have the opportunity to pull off a late January transfer before Thursday's deadline, with Fabrizio Romano revealing exclusively to GIVEMESPORT that a last-minute deal could still be pushed across the line.

Financial Fair Play restrictions have prevented Arsenal, who spent big in the previous summer transfer window, from splashing the cash this time around, with very little activity having been done by the north Londoners. However, with the deadline now firmly on the horizon, Romano has disclosed that the Gunners could still spring a shock late move, should an opportunity in the market present itself to Mikel Arteta and Co.

Sleepy January for big-spenders Arsenal

It was a January window that looked as if it had plenty of promise for Arsenal heading into it, with big-name players being linked to an Emirates Stadium switch left, right and centre. One of those was Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who despite sitting the first half of the season out through suspension, was tipped to be on the move when the January window opened.

Romano revealed to GIVEMESPORT earlier in the month that Toney was 'keen' on the idea of moving to Arsenal, with the capital club itself open to bringing him in. However, the reliable reporter also highlighted that the financial package being demanded by Brentford was far too expensive, meaning Toney was out of Arsenal's reach pretty much from the off.

Elsewhere, Serhou Guirassy was another striker being tipped to join the north London club, with the forward being mooted as a more cost-effective option. Guirassy is believed to boast a £15 million release clause in his VfB Stuttgart contract, but even that appears to have been out of Arsenal's capabilities.

And as a result, the Gunners have coasted through the winter market without much action, but there have been some suggestions that could be about to change.

Arsenal signings summer 2023 (Fee) David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Havertz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

When quizzed on the possibility of Arsenal performing late business in the winter market, transfer guru Romano insisted the chances were still slim, but claimed it wasn't impossible. Pointing towards the signing of Takehiro Tomiyasu, who arrived at the club late on deadline day of the summer 2021 window, the Italian journalist hinted there is precedent for the Gunners to dip their toes into the market at the last minute.

On the current transfer plan at the Emirates Stadium, Romano revealed to GIVEMESPORT:

“As Arteta said, it looks complicated. It could be just something like a last minute opportunity as they had two years ago with Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna. He was a deadline day signing in the final hours because the opportunity was there and Arsenal decided to proceed. “But at the moment there is still nothing concrete, nothing advanced. As Arteta said, they are probably going to continue with the current squad. This is the feeling.”

Arsenal players show signs of discontent

Away from the transfer market, Arteta may have a task on his hands to repair relationships within the Arsenal dressing room. That's because following Tuesday night's victory at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest, defensive duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ben White could be seen engaging in a fully-blown altercation with each other.

It's believed they were discussing Nottingham Forest's late consolation goal, with the pair having some choice words for each other in the middle of the City Ground pitch. The duo had to be dragged away from each other, and when asked about the situation by reporters after the match, Arteta remained somewhat coy:

"It was a bit heated, but that means it is not enough playing the way we played, the result has to be bigger.

"That's pushing each other and being not happy conceding and I have to encourage that and promote it in the right way and a respectful way."

Arsenal title challenge facing massive test this weekend

It's just as well Arteta has played down the altercation, because up next for the Gunners is a clash that could end up defining their entire season. Welcoming fellow title challengers Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon, three points for Arsenal could be enough to thrust them straight back into the championship picture.

Arsenal had lost some ground on both Liverpool and Manchester City over the festive break, with Sunday's clash offering Arteta's side a chance to make amends. Hoping for a repeat of last season's encounter, where a late Bukayo Saka penalty secured a famous win for the capital club, another victory for Arsenal would stand them in superb stead heading into the second half of the campaign.