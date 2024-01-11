Highlights Arsenal are interested in signing Ivan Toney, but Brentford's high financial demands may prevent a deal from happening in January.

Arsenal's recent defeats have highlighted their need for a centre-forward, but they are prioritising a centre-back in the January transfer window.

Despite the high price tag, Arsenal have not dropped their interest in Toney and there could still be movement on the transfer front.

Arsenal still 'appreciate' Ivan Toney and have been exploring the possibility of making a deal happen during January, but will likely have any approaches knocked back because of the financial package Brentford are demanding, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Toney is coming towards the end of the betting ban that has kept him out of action since May, with Brentford confident they'll be able to keep him around until after the January transfer window deadline. But it hasn't stopped Arsenal from trying their luck, as Mikel Arteta and Co. look to remedy the ongoing issue in Arsenal's lacklustre attack.

Arsenal results highlight major flaw for Gunners

If it wasn't clear Arsenal are in desperate need of a centre-forward before, it certainly is now. While the Gunners haven't been playing badly in recent weeks, three defeats from their last three outings has highlighted a major flaw in Arteta's side.

From the last trio of outings, Arsenal have accumulated an xG tally over 6.0, while boasting just one goal to their name. Missed chances have cost the north Londoners dearly, with talk about Arsenal needing to sign a striker now louder than ever before.

Despite this glaring hole in their starting-11, it was claimed by Dean Jones to GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are instead prioritising a centre-back in the January window. That's because - according to Jones - the finances involved in signing a striker aren't feasible, something currently being seen during their pursuit for Brentford striker Toney.

Toney too pricey for in-need Arsenal

While Arsenal would love to bring Toney to the Emirates Stadium this month, Brentford are unlikely to let their in-demand talisman leave on the cheap. It was reported just last week by The Independent that Toney - who has been dubbed 'remarkable' - could demand a fee as high as £100 million, with the west Londoners keen to hold out on any interest.

This - of course - comes amid the final few days of Toney's eight-month betting ban, which saw the England international sidelined for long-standing gambling offences. The striker will return to action on January 16th, with it coinciding with Brentford's FA Cup third-round replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ivan Toney - Career Stats Matches 401 Goals 165 Assists 59 Yellow Cards 90 Red Cards 4 All stats via Transfermarkt

But despite an expectation that Toney will stick around at the Gtech Community Stadium, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that Toney to Arsenal links are refusing to go away just yet. Hinting that Brentford might be blushing with their nine-figure valuation, the reliable journalist questioned whether Arsenal might tempt the Bees into selling later in the transfer window.

When quizzed himself on the latest in regard to Toney and Arsenal, transfer guru Romano admitted the player has been on the Gunners' radar for some time. Again questioning whether the financial side of the deal will prevent a move from taking place, Romano doesn't expect Arsenal to drop their interest, suggesting there could still be movement on the transfer front.

On the current situation at the Emirates Stadium, along with the status of other transfer targets, the Italian journalist revealed to GIVEMESPORT:

“Victor Osimhen is not on the market and many others are not available on the market. Toney is a player they appreciate, this is true and from what I'm hearing, Toney would be keen on a move to Arsenal. “But at the moment the financial package is way too expensive for Arsenal. Brentford want crazy money as their manager confirmed a couple of days ago, so I think this is going to be a complicated one.”

Arsenal transfer talk picking up

While the Gunners might be out of both domestic cup competitions, Arteta's side remain well-placed to fight for the Premier League title come the end of the campaign. Without a league championship victory since 2003/04, failure to win the Premier League this season would see their drought extend beyond two decades.

One name that has been thrown into the conversation as a potential January addition is Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. The Toffees star has caught the eye once again this season, with The Daily Mirror reporting Arsenal have now entered the race to sign the Belgian international.

While no official talks have taken place yet, it is suggested that Arsenal are keen to sign the midfield anchor, be that this month or later down the line. However, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that any hopes of incomings in January could depend on outgoings for Arsenal, as their finances are currently stretched following a heavy bout of spending during last summer's transfer window.