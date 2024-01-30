Highlights Liverpool are considering Roberto De Zerbi as their next manager, following Jurgen Klopp's resignation.

The Liverpool dressing room is motivated to win silverware for Klopp in his final season, but attention will quickly switch to finding a replacement.

De Zerbi has proven himself as an astute coach in the Premier League, having enjoyed success during his short stint with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Liverpool are 'discussing internally' the potential of appointing Roberto De Zerbi as their next manager following the shock resignation of Jurgen Klopp over the weekend, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

De Zerbi continues to impress while in charge of Brighton & Hove Albion, and Romano has flirted the Italian's name as a possible successor to Klopp at Anfield. The German won't leave his post until the end of the season, but Romano believes plans are already being put into place by the Liverpool hierarchy to identify their next manager, with De Zerbi fancied by those in charge at Anfield.

Klopp reign to finish at end of the season

It was an announcement that took almost everybody by surprise - long-time Liverpool coach Klopp announcing he's stepping back from the job at the end of the season, despite his side flying high at the top of the Premier League table.

According to David Ornstein at The Athletic, Klopp's decision has galvanised the Liverpool dressing room, with some players referring to the remainder of this season as 'the last dance' with their German coach. It's suggested the Reds players are now keen to deliver yet more silverware between now and the end of the campaign, in order to give Klopp a deserved sending off.

But also revealed by Ornstein was Liverpool's 'next step' when it comes to appointing Klopp's successor. The journalist claims the Merseyside outfit will first look to appoint a new sporting director, with the incumbent Jorg Schmadtke also set to depart the club.

After that, the reliable reporter believes the search for a new manager will begin, with a shortlist of candidates already being drawn up.

Jurgen Klopp - Premier League record Matches 317 Wins 199 Draws 74 Losses 44 Goals For 675 Goals Against 310 Manager of the Month awards 9 Stats according to the official Premier League website, correct as of 30/01/2024

De Zerbi option for Liverpool post-Klopp

Given the job he's done at Brighton already, it would be a surprise if De Zerbi at the very least wasn't on the list of potential Klopp replacements. In his first season with the Seagulls, the Italian led Brighton to European qualification for the first time in their history, where this term they went on to finish top of their Europa League group.

It was claimed in the aftermath of Friday's announcement from Klopp that De Zerbi - who in the past has been dubbed 'world class' - has positioned himself as the 'outstanding' candidate to take over at Anfield. The transfer insider suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the Brighton boss' track record in the Premier League so far speaks for itself and his transformation of the south coast club isn't too dissimilar to the job Klopp achieved with Liverpool.

When quizzed on the situation regarding Klopp replacements, journalist Romano admitted De Zerbi was being discussed internally, with the view to a potential approach further down the line. It's suggested the Anfield hierarchy are fond of the 44-year-old, who has taken to life in England without any qualms at all.

On the latest update around Klopp's successor, Romano revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT:

“Roberto De Zerbi is another manager they have discussed internally as one of the options. So this name for sure will be on the shortlist. “Let's see who else is going to be on this list. Let's see what the new director will decide in terms of who is the best manager for the new project after Jurgen Klopp. “It's never easy to come into a club like Liverpool and make an impact at the same level of Jurgen Klopp. They will speak internally, they will have a new director and then they will decide who is going to be the new coach.”

Alonso another name attracting interest from Anfield

Away from the De Zerbi links, Xabi Alonso is another manager who has caught the eye and is being mentioned as a possible option for Liverpool. The ex-Reds midfielder, who was part of their 2005 Champions League winning side, has worked wonders with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, leading them to the top of the table.

Ben Jacobs recently revealed that Alonso is among the leading candidates at this stage of proceedings, with his coaching ability, resume and connection to the club all factors working in his favour. It's suggested that there is no formal clause in Alonso's contract, meaning to pry the Spaniard away from Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool won't have to fork out a hefty amount of money to match a release clause.

It does mean there is a big decision to be made at Anfield though: Premier League proven quality with De Zerbi, a man who knows the club with Alonso, or an entirely different candidate altogether?