Highlights Manchester United could continue their search for a striker until the end of the January window, despite not actively pursuing any deals right now.

Rasmus Hojlund has struggled to meet goal expectations, only scoring two Premier League goals this season.

United are considering bringing in an experienced striker to help relieve the goal-scoring pressure on Hojlund, with Fabrizio Romano tipping one former Premier League star with an Old Trafford move.

Manchester United could keep their search for a striker going up until the final hours of the January window, even though they aren't currently exploring any deals right now, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting one name on their radar, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag's side have been reportedly searching for a centre-forward this month, in order to introduce some competition for summer signing Rasmus Hojlund. The Danish international joined the Greater Manchester outfit back in August, costing United a whopping £72 million.

It hasn't worked out for Hojlund so far, with the former Atalanta man having netted just two Premier League goals all season, leading to claims that United could spark a move for a new striker this window.

Hojlund performances under microscope after poor start at Old Trafford

It's been the talk of Old Trafford for the majority of the campaign so far, but the bottom line is, Hojlund hasn't delivered the volume of goals expected of him so far. Having taken him up until December to net his first in the Premier League for the club, the 20-year-old did back that up with another Premier League strike against Tottenham Hotspur last time out, but two goals from 16 league outings still makes for difficult reading.

The good news for ten Hag and Co. is that Hojlund is at least getting himself in the right positions, however, wastefulness in front of goal has been his issue so far. Hojlund has already missed nine big chances in the Premier League for United this season, which ranks him as the seventh most-profligate striker in the division.

Supporters will be hoping Hojlund can flip that trend in the second half of the season, but if United can get their way with things, the Dane might find himself spending more time on the bench.

United eyeing striker during January window

It was revealed earlier in the January transfer window that United had marked down the centre-forward position as somewhere they needed to improve this month. It's suggested that the three-time European champions believe a more experienced striker could help push Hojlund's game to the next level, given it would take some of the goal-scoring pressure off his shoulders.

Recent Tottenham Hotspur arrival Timo Werner had been mooted as a potential option, while former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema was also considered a possibility. As was Bayern Munich back-up Choupo-Moting, who has found minutes from the start hard to come by ever since Harry Kane arrived in Bavaria during the summer transfer window.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the 6ft 3in striker is catching the eye of United, with Choupo-Moting believed to be just the kind of profile the Red Devils are searching for this month. And with only a few days of the window left to work with, Romano believes United could be about to step up efforts to land a striker before February's deadline.

When quizzed on the possibility of United landing a striker during the January window, the reliable reporter told GIVEMESPORT that a deal wasn't currently being explored with any of their targets, but that could easily change in the final few days. Suggesting it shouldn't be ruled out as an option, Romano pointed towards Choupo-Moting as the kind of player United would chase:

“Keep it open, honestly. At the moment nothing is imminent and nothing is concrete, or close. We know that United have had, as has been mentioned, multiple conversations with agents of some strikers, so I will still keep that open. “For example, a player like Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting remains a player appreciated internally, but as of today, Manchester United are not working on a deal in terms of direct contracts or direct negotiations.”

Man United silverware search to continue this weekend

It's unusual for Man United to get to the new year and only have one realistic opportunity to lift silverware, but that's exactly where ten Hag's side find themselves this season. And their last hope of winning a trophy is in the competition that they finished second in last time around.

Having fallen to eventual champions and treble-winners Manchester City during last season's FA Cup final, the Old Trafford outfit will be looking to go one further in this year's edition. To do just that, they'll have to get past League Two outfit Newport County during Sunday's fourth-round tie against the Welsh side at Rodney Parade, with Hojlund no doubt eyeing up a bagful of goals against lower-ranked opposition in what could be one of his final games this season as United's first-choice number-nine.