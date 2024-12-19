Amad Diallo's recent spike in form has made him a Manchester United favourite in weeks gone by, let alone after his stunning performance in the Red Devils' late win over Manchester City on Sunday afternoon - and Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on his situation via his GIVEMESPORT newsletter by stating that the Ivorian is 'close' to extending his stay.

United agreed a deal with Atalanta for Amad in October 2020, in which he joined the club in January 2021 - but he initially found game time hard to come by. Just nine appearances in all competitions up until the start of last season saw him on the peripherals of a first-team place amid loan spells at Sunderland and Rangers, whilst Erik ten Hag's misuse of him last season saw fans vying for more.

The youngster has etched his name into Old Trafford folklore

But it's been under new boss Ruben Amorim where Diallo has really taken off, becoming a key player in the Premier League with the most assists in the side - and that has seen the Red Devils look to offer him a new contract.

Amad's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Assists 6 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.5 3rd Shots Per Game 1.7 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 7.24 1st

A contract extension has been growing ever closer for the diminutive winger, with fans enjoying his late antics over the weekend after winning United a penalty, before going on to score the deciding goal with just mere minutes to go against Pep Guardiola's men - and now Romano has told GIVEMESPORT in his exclusive newsletter that Diallo is close to signing a new deal on Old Trafford soil, with the club having confidence that a deal will be 'done soon'. The Italian journalist said:

"[Amad] Diallo is close to signing a new deal at United, just waiting on some details to be clarified. But there's confidence to get it done soon."

Diallo had overtaken Antony in Ten Hag's plans at the start of the season, but crucially, he looks adept at featuring in either the right-midfield slot in the four-bank of Amorim's 3-4-3 system, or in either of the wide creative roles in the final third.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Amad Diallo has 15 goal contributions in 44 games for Manchester United.

With that versatility, keeping hold of the Ivorian will be crucial to United's aims at moving into the Premier League top half and securing a European spot by the time the campaign draws to a close.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-12-24.