Liverpool are working on a new contract for their star defender Ibrahima Konate, and a new deal is considered only a matter of time, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for Arne Slot this season, and the Reds are now nearing a fresh deal for the Frenchman to secure his long-term future at Anfield.

Konate was forced off at half-time in Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Brighton at the weekend but, according to Romano, has now returned to first-team training.

The 'outstanding' Frenchman is expected to be ready to face Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

After an injury-hit season under Jurgen Klopp, Konate has bounced back in style and has been tremendous in the Premier League so far, helping Liverpool maintain the best defensive record after 10 games, with only six goals conceded.

The Frenchman still has two years left on his current deal, which expires in June 2026, but Liverpool appear unwilling to wait any longer to address his contract situation and are expected to secure a new long-term agreement soon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: According to Capology, Konate is only the 15th-highest earner in the Liverpool squad, taking home £70,000 per week.

The Reds are hopeful of avoiding a scenario similar to that of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk – the trio have less than a year left on their current deals and face an uncertain future heading into the January transfer window.

If fresh terms are not agreed by the new year, the trio will be able to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs and leave on a free transfer after the season, which would be a massive blow for the club.

Following new deals for Konate and Jarrell Quansah, reports suggest that Van Dijk’s fresh agreement may be the easiest to finalise for Liverpool – the Dutchman has publicly expressed his desire to remain on Merseyside beyond 2024/25 on multiple occasions.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-11-24.