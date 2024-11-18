Ruben Amorim is an admirer of Manchester United starlets Kobbie Mainoo and Leny Yoro and has identified the duo as key for the direction he wants to take at Old Trafford, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The 39-year-old is set to officially begin his role at United on Monday, ahead of his Premier League debut on Sunday, a trip to bottom-five strugglers Ipswich Town.

With speculation growing over how his first United line-up will look at the weekend, Romano has pinpointed two players who may be pivotal for Amorim’s tenure in Manchester.

The Italian journalist revealed that both Yoro and Mainoo are seen as key components of Amorim’s project, with the latter likely to be rewarded with a new contract in the coming weeks:

“Kobbie Mainoo is a crucial player for Manchester United owners, directors, and for Manchester United staff. “Ruben Amorim loves these kind of players. Kobbie Mainoo, Leny Yoro, these sort of players are exactly the direction he wants to take for Man United’s future. “So the new contract of Mainoo is going to be an important topic in the next few weeks and months. Man United are still working on it. “We are not yet at the final stages but the conversation remains ongoing and the conversation remains positive on both player and club sides.”

Mainoo has established himself as a key player for United over the past 18 months, having made his first-team debut under Erik ten Hag last season.

The 19-year-old has not featured for the Red Devils since the goalless draw at Aston Villa in early October due to injury but is expected to return later this month.

Yoro, who arrived at Old Trafford from Lille during the summer transfer window, has yet to make a first-team appearance after sustaining an injury in United’s pre-season match against Arsenal.

The 19-year-old could return soon after missing three months of action, with the Ipswich Town game tipped as a potential debut opportunity.

Meanwhile, Amorim’s arrival could signal the beginning of the end for Casemiro’s time at United, with reports in Spain suggesting the 32-year-old is already on the exit list ahead of January.

Kobbie Mainoo's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 7 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Pass accuracy % 88.2 Tackles per 90 2.52 Interceptions per 90 2.21 Minutes played 571

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-11-24.