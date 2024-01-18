Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are still interested in signing Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly despite competition from other Premier League and European clubs.

Spurs previously attempted to sign Kelly in the summer, but their bid was rejected due to a lack of time for Bournemouth to find a replacement.

Kelly's contract is expiring this summer and Spurs may wait until then to try and sign him on a free transfer, although other clubs could beat them to it.

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly, but the north London outfit will have to fend off Premier League and European interest if they're to land the defender, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Kelly was embroiled in a transfer saga involving Spurs during the summer transfer window, but a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium didn't materialise. Yet now, with the January window in full swing, the 25-year-old is once again being tipped to join Spurs.

However, this time around there are more interested parties, with Champions League-level clubs across the continent also said to be taking a look at Kelly.

Spurs fell short with last Kelly pursuit

Kelly isn't a new name on the list of prospective Spurs signings, with the Bristol-born star having been on their radar for some time. Back in the summer transfer window Spurs tried their hand, yet their approach was knocked back by Bournemouth late in the window.

It was reported by The Athletic at the time that a £20 million bid had been rejected by Bournemouth, with the Cherries citing not enough time to source a replacement as their reason for knocking the approach back. Part of the reason behind that was because Kelly is considered a key member of the playing squad, and before he suffered a hamstring injury earlier this season, had featured heavily for the south coast side upon their return to the Premier League.

But now, with the January window approaching the business end, rumours about Kelly departing Spurs have once again started to crop up.

Lloyd Kelly - Career Stats Matches 174 Goals 4 Assists 9 Yellow Cards 22 Red Cards 0 All stats via Transfermarkt

Kelly rumours return with Spurs still interested

In a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth detailed Spurs' interest, suggesting they had been 'keeping an eye' on the defender. Capable of playing at centre-back or left-back, it's clear to see how the ex-Bristol City man would fit into Ange Postecoglou's plans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, when Spurs would look to bring Kelly into the club remains up for debate, with the north Londoners said to be favouring a summer move instead. That's because Kelly - who has previously been dubbed a 'Rolls-Royce' - has just six months left on his contract at the Vitality Stadium, meaning Tottenham could spring a move for the versatile defender at the end of the campaign, without having to fork out millions on a transfer fee this month.

Despite their long-standing admiration for the player, Spurs' hopes of landing the Bournemouth star could hinge on interest from elsewhere, as it's suggested clubs across the continent are taking a fancy to Kelly.

Fabrizio Romano - Kelly attracting interest from across Europe

When quizzed on the latest in regard to Kelly's proposed departure from Bournemouth transfer guru Romano - who has also told GIVEMESPORT that Postecoglou is keen to land Conor Gallagher from Chelsea, believes a move is likely to happen, albeit at the end of the season. However, his preferred destination isn't yet known, with interest said to be coming from not only Premier League clubs, but teams competing in Europe too, presenting Kelly with a decision to make. Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“They are still monitoring his situation. It is not only Tottenham, but last summer Tottenham were quite close to completing the deal. They offered Eric Dier as part of the deal to Bournemouth, but the player didn't want to proceed with the negotiations with Bournemouth. Then they tried to sign the player without Dier, but Bournemouth said no, because they had no time to replace the player so they decided to continue with him. “Now it’s not only Tottenham, because there are other clubs, including Juventus, including AC Milan, including other clubs in Germany and in England. So I think it's an open situation for Kelly, but I think he's going to leave on a free and there are many clubs interested, including Tottenham."

Postecoglou and Co. have been afforded a rare week off from action following the weekend draw at Old Trafford, and with the majority of their transfer business having already been concluded, most recently the £27 million purchase of Radu Dragusin, attention has switched to Spurs' next outing in the FA Cup.

It's a big one too, as the capital club were drawn at home against the reigning FA Cup holders, Manchester City, in what promises to be a feisty affair in north London. The European champions have still never scored at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and are yet to record a positive result of any kind.

It gives Postecoglou's side the psychological edge heading into the clash, with the FA Cup also representing Spurs' last hope of silverware this season.