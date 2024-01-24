Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Antonio Nusa during the January window, with ongoing talks between Club Brugge and Spurs taking place.

Nusa, who has had somewhat of a breakout season, has played plenty of times for Club Brugge and Norway this season.

Spurs are eager to sign Nusa due to his potential, but the deal might not be finalised until the summer with Nusa staying on loan at Club Brugge until then.

Tottenham Hotspur remain keen on signing Antonio Nusa during the January window, even if the forward won't link up with the North London outfit until the end of the season, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs have been busy in the transfer market ever since Ange Postecoglou joined, with over £200 million spent since the ex-Celtic boss arrived in the summer. So far in January, both Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin have signed for Spurs, with Nusa - who has previously been described as 'insane' - mooted as another potential arrival.

And according to Romano, talks are ongoing between both Club Brugge and Spurs in regards to Nusa's transfer.

Nusa on Spurs radar after positive start to career

It's safe to say 2023/24 has been somewhat of a breakout season for Nusa so far, both at club and international level. The teenager had featured sporadically for Club Brugge at the backend of last season, before establishing himself as one of the Belgian side's main men this time around.

At the halfway stage of the season, Nusa has played an impressive 27 times for Club Brugge across all competitions, netting four goals and registering a further three assists. That has included minutes on the pitch in Europe too, with the side from Brugge going unbeaten during their Europa Conference League group stage, progressing into the next round as winners.

Elsewhere, the forward has also broken into the Norway national team this season and as a result of his fine performances for Club Brugge, has been rewarded with appearances for the senior side. Involved in two separate camps, Nusa has already picked up three caps for the Norweigan national team, pointing towards the 18-year-old's immense quality and exciting potential.

Antonio Nusa - Career Stats Matches 76 Goals 10 Assists 4 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 0 All stats via Transfermarkt

Nusa move to Spurs becoming a reality

That's exactly why Tottenham are so keen to snap the attacker up early, as they believe he could blossom into one of the continent's hottest talents. Romano revealed to GIVEMESPORT earlier this week that talks between Spurs and Nusa have been ongoing, with the capital club keen to get a deal wrapped up this month.

The Italian journalist explained two meetings have already taken place between the two clubs, as a deal edges closer to completion. However, Romano was quick to point out that so far no official offer has been forthcoming from Tottenham's side.

That could all change in the final days of the January window, but it would no doubt have to match Club Brugge's hefty valuation for Nusa. According to reports coming out of Belgium, that's likely to be in the £25 million region, which is a lot of money for a teenager, but could prove a steal if Nusa lives up to his potential.

When asked about the latest in regard to Nusa's proposed move to Spurs, transfer expert Romano was frank about Tottenham's interest, hinting that the north Londoners are keen to sign the Club Brugge man. The only roadblock left to figure out is when Nusa will link up with Postecoglou's side, as Romano believes that might have to wait until the summer:

“So the conversation is ongoing with Club Brugge at the moment and is not yet at the final stage. Also because the player doesn't want to leave in January, so the intention of the player and Club Brugge in this case, is to complete the season together and then let the player leave in the summer transfer window. “So the plan for Tottenham would be to sign the deal now and let Antonio Nusa stay on loan at Brugge until the end of the season.”

Tottenham eyeing silverware after a long wait

No Tottenham fan will need reminding, but it's now over 15 years since Spurs last won a major honour. Their 2008 League Cup triumph remains the last time Tottenham got their hands on a trophy, with Postecoglou keen to bring that wait to an end this season.

Having been knocked out of the League Cup early doors, and with chances of winning the Premier League slim, to say the least, it's all eyes on the FA Cup for Tottenham, should they wish to win a trophy this time around. They've been dealt a tough task in the next round though, with holders and treble-winners Manchester City the visitors to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday night.

A place in the fifth-round of the FA Cup is up for grabs and the good news for Spurs is, City have never scored a goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. If that trend continues this week, there's every chance Tottenham's name will be in the hat for the next round.