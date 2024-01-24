Highlights West Ham have discovered that Chelsea are unwilling to lower their £50million demands after holding initial discussions over a move for Armando Broja.

Aston Villa, Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also showing an interest in the Albania international.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that West Ham have been keeping tabs on Broja despite missing out on his signature in 2022.

West Ham United 'have always been big admirers' of Armando Broja and could hold 'conversations' in a bid to lure him to the London Stadium, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Chelsea star has not been the subject of any bids since the winter window opened for business.

The Hammers are on the verge of rubber-stamping their first acquisition of 2024 as a loan deal, which includes a buy option, has been agreed for Kalvin Phillips to make the switch from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

But David Moyes, who spent close to £120million on fresh faces during the summer, is in the market for further reinforcements ahead of the fast-approaching February 1 deadline as he looks to maintain a spot in the top six and go for European glory for a second season in succession.

Hammers hit stumbling block in Broja pursuit

West Ham are struggling to meet Chelsea's £50million demands for Broja as their winter budget does not stretch that far, according to Football Insider, but they remain long-term admirers and may test their London rivals' resolve by launching a bid in the future.

The report suggests that the Hammers learned their Premier League counterparts are unwilling to lower their valuation of the Albania international - despite being limited to just 452 minutes of Premier League action this season due to failing to work his way into the forefront of head coach Mauricio Pochettino's plans - during preliminary discussions over a mid-season switch.

Moyes has turned his attentions to Broja after failing to tempt Aston Villa into accepting a loan-to-buy deal for Jhon Duran, but statistics highlight that he is less potent in the final third of the pitch during his Premier League career.

Armando Broja's Premier League averages per 90 minutes compared to Jhon Duran Armando Broja Jhon Duran Goals 0.26 0.56 Shots 2.11 5.28 Shots on target 0.86 1.67 Shots on target percentage 40.6 31.6 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 23/1/2024

Chelsea are open to offloading the frontman ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, regardless of whether they welcome a fresh face to Stamford Bridge, as Christopher Nkunku is nearing his comeback from injury, while Nicolas Jackson will return from the Africa Cup of Nations in the coming weeks.

Broja's availability has caught the attention of numerous clubs, with domestic rivals Aston Villa, Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers providing West Ham with stiff competition for his signature ahead of the February 1 deadline.

Respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Hammers have scouted the 22-year-old extensively after previously attempting to secure his services, but they were unable to lure him away from Stamford Bridge despite submitting a bid worth more than £30million in July 2022.

Fabrizio Romano - Suitors will hold talks over Broja move

Romano understands that West Ham are among the sides coveting Broja after he has been put on the market by Chelsea, but last season's Europa Conference League winners have stopped short of heading to the negotiating table as they have been fully focused on tying up a loan deal for Manchester City outcast Phillips.

Although the Italian journalist believes there could be uncertainty over the Blues' academy graduate's future until the final stages of the winter window, he has warned that the Hammers could miss out on striking an agreement if they opt to play the waiting game as Wolves have already been involved in discussions over a potential deal.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"Chelsea are waiting for proposals. I think there will be some conversations, so let's see what happens. "West Ham have always been big admirers of the player, and let's see if Wolves will enter the mix because they also had some contacts to understand the conditions of the deal. "I think Broja could be one of the names that we mention in the final days of the transfer window."

Moyes approves club-record move for Boniface

West Ham are ready to shatter their transfer record to acquire Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface, according to The Sun, and technical director Tim Steidten is pushing to complete the deal ahead of the winter window slamming shut.

The report suggests that Newcastle United and Chelsea are also monitoring the Nigeria international, who has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season and spearheaded his current employers' Bundesliga title charge, but Moyes has approved of making a big-money move as Leverkusen could be prepared to sell for a healthy profit.

Although Lucas Paqueta is the most expensive arrival in West Ham's entire history, having sealed a £51million switch from French side Lyon in August 2022, Boniface would move ahead of him at the top of the list if an agreement can be reached in the coming days.

Related Kalvin Phillips set to join West Ham on loan from Man City Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is set to join West Ham on loan, according to reports.

The 23-year-old's stay at the BayArena will be short-lived if he embarks on a fresh challenge ahead of the February 1 deadline as he only headed to Germany in a £17.1million switch from Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilloise during the summer.

But Boniface's contract situation will complicate matters for West Ham as he still has four-and-a-half years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket just over £33,000-per-week, and Leverkusen will be desperate to retain his services as they go in search of silverware.