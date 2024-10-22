Manchester United's midfield ranks have had a switch-up this summer with departures and additions throughout the engine room in the transfer market - and that looks 'likely' to happen next season, with Fabrizio Romano stating that Christian Eriksen still hasn't had contact with the club over a new contract, with his expiring deal running out next summer.

The Red Devils signed Manuel Ugarte this summer to bolster their midfield ranks, though Scott McTominay, Sofyan Amrabat, Donny van de Beek and Hannibal Mejbri have all departed, and as a result, United seem to have prioritised quality over quantity. Eriksen brings that in abundance, and despite beginning to age, the Dane has been in decent form this season with six goal contributions in just nine games. However, Romano believes that the midfielder could be on his way out of the club next summer with United failing to open talks for his signature.

Man Utd Have 'Not Opened' Contract Talks With Eriksen

The ex-Tottenham man is likely to leave at the end of the season

The midfielder is behind Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes in Erik ten Hag's pecking order when everybody is fit - but with the Portugal star being the only one of the trio currently available, Eriksen will have a part to play this season.

Christian Eriksen's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 351 12th Through Balls Per Game 0.3 =1st Key Passes Per Game 2 =1st Crosses Per Game 1.7 1st Long Balls Per Game 1.8 5th Match rating 6.63 12th

However, his contract doesn't look as though it will be extended - and Romano has stated that it is 'likely' he will leave the club next summer as a free agent. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), he said:

"No contacts ongoing now between Man United board and Christian Eriksen over new deal. Current contract expires in June 2025 and it’s likely for Eriksen to leave the club as free agent."

The Dane, who has been called 'world-class', joined United in the summer of 2022 after spending half a season at Brentford, strutting his stuff in west London - and in his first campaign at Old Trafford, the playmaker registered 10 assists and two goals in all competitions in just 37 starts for the Red Devils as they finished third in the Premier League - alongside winning the League Cup and agonisingly losing to bitter rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christian Eriksen is Denmark's record appearance holder with 138 caps, scoring 43 goals in that time.

However, results on both an individual level and squad basis have not been great since then - and with INEOS targeting a younger side, Eriksen's time at United looks set to come to an end in the summer.

