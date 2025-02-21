Liverpool boss Arne Slot had a relatively quiet first transfer window as Reds boss in the summer, with very little to shout about in terms of incomings and outgoings at Anfield - but Fabrizio Romano has exclusively written in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that he expects Darwin Nunez to leave in the summer as the Dutchman aims to shape his squad.

Slot only saw Juventus winger Federico Chiesa come into the squad immediately, whilst a deal to sign goalkeeper Georgi Mamardashvili from Valencia will go through in the upcoming summer - and although Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Fabio Carvalho left, the main nucleus of the squad remained on Merseyside, which is the main reason that the clubs are doing so well this season as they sit eight points clear of Arsenal in first place.

Romano: Darwin Nunez 'Expected' to Leave Liverpool in the Summer

The Uruguayan striker hasn't taken his chances to succeed at Anfield

That will see Slot add and sell players as he pleases this summer, with a slight rebuild to his liking expected to take place - and with Nunez having been in poor form throughout the season, he could leave the club in the summer.

Darwin Nunez's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 =10th Goals 4 5th Assists 2 =7th Shots Per Game 1.2 7th Interceptions Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 6.53 18th

Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and even Luis Diaz have been preferred up front ahead of the Uruguayan talisman, and Romano has written in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter that he expects the former Benfica man to leave in the summer - with clubs from Asia and Europe both 'keen' on securing his signature. Romano stated:

"I keep saying that I expect Darwin to leave in the summer, it’s a serious possibility. Saudi clubs will be back but there could be European clubs also keen, so let’s wait and see."

Nunez joined Liverpool for a club-record fee of £85million in the summer of 2022, and although he scored nine goals in his first season, the chances that he misses are massively limiting the Reds, despite being called 'world-class' by Guillem Balague.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez has 13 goals in 33 caps for Uruguay.

18 strikes in all competitions last time out saw him look to be finding some form on Merseyside, though his paltry return of six goals in 35 appearances this season means that he's not been in form, restricted to just substitute appearances, having started just seven games for Slot in the Premier League - with his last outing coming on Boxing Day at home to Leicester City.

