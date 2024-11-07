Liverpool remain in contract negotiations with defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is a primary summer target for Real Madrid, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed a positive start to the new season, starting all ten Premier League games under new boss Arne Slot, as the Reds sit top of the English top flight. However, the right-back's long-term love affair with the Merseyside club could come to an end next summer, with his contract expiring, and Real Madrid eager to poach him for free.

While Los Blancos' hierarchy feel a January move for the 26-year-old is almost certainly not going to materialise, Romano has revealed that he is considered a top target for the summer. However, Liverpool are intent on keeping hold of their academy graduate, and are pushing hard to find a way to tie him down to a new deal.

Liverpool in Contract Talks With Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid are lurking

Emerging through Liverpool's academy, Alexander-Arnold has made over 300 appearances for his boyhood club, winning the Champions League and the Premier League at Anfield. Registering more assists than any other defender in Premier League history, the full-back's creative attributes transcend the levels any player in his position has managed to reach previously, and he's subsequently set his sights on winning the Ballon d'Or, which is deemed bad news for Liverpool's prospects of retaining him.

Under the spotlight at the Bernabeu, this dream could become a reality, potentially attracting Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid. What looks to be developing into a tug of war between the two clubs, Romano provided an update on the state of play surrounding the England international, on his YouTube channel:

"I am told that for January, Real Madrid internally feel that it is going to be almost mission impossible to sign Trent in the January transfer window. Trent is a name for the summer transfer window. That's the idea for Real Madrid, and he's always been considered a top, top, top target for the summer at Real Madrid. The only way to make it happen in January is if Liverpool tell them, 'okay, let's negotiate'. But Liverpool, at the moment, are absolutely not opening the doors to that. Liverpool are very happy with Trent as part of the squad. Liverpool are still discussing with Trent over a new deal, and Liverpool are still pushing to keep Trent at the club, to extend his contract, to find a way.

Alexander-Arnold's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 28 Goals 3 Assists 4 Progressive Passes Per 90 8.58 Key Passes Per 90 2.68 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.93

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 07/11/2024