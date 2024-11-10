Liverpool are continuing to work on tying Trent Alexander-Arnold down to a new long-term contract, despite links to Real Madrid continuing to surface, a deal which is unlikely to materialise in January, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Alexander-Arnold has amassed over 300 appearances for the Reds since breaking through into the first team in 2016, winning the Premier League and the Champions League in that time, but his spell at his boyhood club could be close to ending. The right-back's contract expires at the end of this season, and Real Madrid are widely understood to be keen on acquiring him for free in the summer.

Los Blancos are in need of a long-term replacement for the injured and ageing Dani Carvajal, and have identified Alexander-Arnold as the man to fill this role. However, Liverpool haven't given up hope of keeping their primary playmaker, and remain locked in negotiations with the player over a fresh deal.

Liverpool Still in Contract Discussions with Alexander-Arnold

He's a 'top, top, top' target for Real Madrid

Developing through Liverpool's academy, Alexander-Arnold has developed into one of the world's most accomplished full-backs, and has broken the record for assists registered by defenders in the Premier League. Starting all ten Premier League games under Arne Slot thus far this season, it's clear that the Dutchman sees the England international as a core part of his plans going forward.

Thus, news that Real Madrid continue to lurk in the shadows, looking to lure the player to the Bernabeu, will worry Slot and Reds fans. While Liverpool remain in contract talks with Alexander-Arnold, the Spanish club have set out their intentions, with Romano revealing that he is a 'top, top, top target' of theirs.

However, speaking on his YouTube channel, the transfer expert ruled out a move to the Spanish capital as soon as January:

"I am told that for January, Real Madrid internally feel that it is going to be almost mission impossible to sign Trent in the January transfer window. Trent is a name for the summer transfer window. That's the idea for Real Madrid, and he's always been considered a top, top, top target for the summer at Real Madrid. The only way to make it happen in January is if Liverpool tell them, 'okay, let's negotiate'. But Liverpool, at the moment, are absolutely not opening the doors to that. Liverpool are very happy with Trent as part of the squad. Liverpool are still discussing with Trent over a new deal, and Liverpool are still pushing to keep Trent at the club, to extend his contract, to find a way."

Alexander-Arnold's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 28 Goals 3 Assists 4 Progressive Passes Per 90 8.58 Key Passes Per 90 2.68 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.93

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 09/11/2024