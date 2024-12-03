Manchester United's contract talks with Amad Diallo are progressing 'very well', and there is optimism that the Ivorian winger could sign an extension before the new year, according to Fabrizio Romano.

While United have the option to trigger a one-year extension in the Ivorian’s current deal, which runs until June 2025, they are expected to offer him fresh terms to reflect his growing role under Ruben Amorim.

According to Romano, both Amorim and Man United’s chiefs are feeling 'very positive' about Amad’s recent development and are excited about the 23-year-old’s potential:

“What I can tell you is that contract talks are advancing very well now between Amad Diallo and Manchester United. “Sources believe that this deal could happen before the end of the year, so this month, in December, so Man United would not even need to activate the option for one more season, 2026, but directly sign a new long-term deal with Amad Diallo. “And that would be really important news for Man United and very positive feelings. Again, Amad is very happy there, Amad is happy with the new coach, the new coach is happy with Amad. “The management is excited by the potential of Amad Diallo. So the feeling is very positive to make the contract extension happen very soon.”

Amad has been a key player for Amorim in his early days at Old Trafford, featuring in all three matches since the 39-year-old’s appointment.

The Ivorian has been in scintillating form in the Premier League lately, assisting four goals in his last three appearances for the Red Devils, including two in their 4-0 win over Everton last Sunday.

The 23-year-old appears to have a bright future in the 3-4-3 system Amorim wants to implement, starting twice on the right wing in the league and coming off the bench against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League win last week.

United will have several contract situations to address in the coming months, with Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton’s deals expiring at the end of the season as well.

The Red Devils have the option to trigger a one-year extension in Maguire’s contract, while the likes of Eriksen and Lindelof are expected to depart in 2025.

Amad Diallo's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 11 Goals 1 Assists 5 Expected goals 1.0 Expected assisted goals 2.0 Minutes played 662

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-11-24.