Manchester United are expected to part ways with midfielder Christian Eriksen next year, as no talks have taken place regarding a contract extension, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Danish midfielder has less than eight months remaining on his current deal and is likely to leave on a free transfer after the season.

The 'world-class' 32-year-old’s availability next summer is expected to attract interest from clubs, while a January departure remains possible, providing United a final chance to secure a fee for the experienced midfielder.

Despite Eriksen’s emergence as a key player under Erik ten Hag in recent months, United are looking to take a different approach in midfield under Ruben Amorim.

According to Romano, the Portuguese tactician wants greater intensity in the middle of the park, which could bring Eriksen’s time at Old Trafford to an end:

“What I'm also hearing is that there are, as of today, zero contacts between Christian Eriksen, his camp, and Manchester United to sign a new contract in 2025. “So the expectation is for Christian Eriksen to leave Manchester United on a free transfer in 2025, and could be in the summer transfer window as a free agent. Let's see what happens in January. “At the moment, I'm not aware of any contact or negotiation in January. In the summer, we had rumors about Ajax, but now I'm not aware of any fresh contact between Eriksen and any other club. But for 2025 on a free, this is more than a possibility for what I'm hearing. “Man United want to go in a different direction. May United want intensity in that position, they respect, obviously, Christian Eriksen, who also did quite well in the first part of the season under Erik ten Hag, but the vision of Ruben Amorim is different. This is why Eriksen is expected to leave Manchester United.”

Eriksen has been a regular under Ten Hag this term, making 13 appearances in all competitions and contributing four goals and three assists.

The Danish midfielder is joint-third for goal contributions among all Man United players in 2024/25, behind Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho and level with Marcus Rashford.

Alongside Eriksen, United face several contract decisions in the coming months, with Amad Diallo, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, and Tom Heaton’s deals all expiring at the end of the season.

Diallo is currently the only player expected to sign a new extension – reports suggest United are preparing a long-term deal for the 22-year-old forward.

Christian Eriksen's Man United Stats (2024/25) Games 13 Starts 9 Goals 4 Assists 3 Minutes played 814

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-11-24.