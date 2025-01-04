Antony could leave Man United on loan this month if the club decide to pay more than half of his salary as part of the deal, Fabrizio Romano has revealed exclusively in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

The Brazil international has been one of the biggest flops of the post-Ferguson era after arriving from Ajax in a deal worth £86m in the summer of 2022, but he has since failed to be able to establish himself in the Premier League and has notched just 12 goals in 94 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The man who signed him, Erik Ten Hag, has since departed the club and new manager Ruben Amorim is yet to really take a shining to the 24-year-old winger and it has now emerged that he could be allowed to leave the club in the January transfer window.

Romano: Antony Can Leave Man Utd

Loan is most likely, but there's a twist

While answering a question from a reader for his newsletter, Romano revealed that it is a "possibility" for Antony to leave Old Trafford this month but it's Man Utd who would need to make some concessions to allow the deal to happen.

It’s a possibility for Antony to leave. Real Betis already tried to sign him last summer, but the real issue is the salary. It could only be possible if Man United cover more than 50% of the salary.

Antony's agent spoke exclusively to GIVEMESPORT recently and revealed that there has been interest in his client for a move, but Man Utd were yet to inform them if he would be available for a transfer to play elsewhere.

Currently it is reported that the Brazilian earns £200,000-per-week, so it would be very difficult for any clubs to be able to pay his wages as part of a deal to take him out of the club. But with Man Utd in financial difficulties, even getting half of that off the books this month could help them enter the market themselves for a new signing or two for Ruben Amorim.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony has 12 goals and 5 assists in 94 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United.

Real Betis have been linked with a move for the winger in the past, while a move to Turkey has also been mooted. Antony is likely to be part of the Man Utd squad for the trip to Anfield when they face Liverpool on Sunday, but with the transfer window open things could move quickly beyond that.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 04/01/2025.