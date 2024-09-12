Arsenal never planned to make a move for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, despite recent stories suggesting the 23-year-old was a target for the north London club, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Italian football insider squashed rumours that Arsenal had made an enquiry for Gordon, suggesting that Liverpool were the only side interested in the star forward this summer.

Romano stated that the Gunners "never planned to spend crazy money on a winger", as their priorities were elsewhere. They brought in defender Riccardo Calafiori, midfielder Mikel Merino, and completed a permanent deal for goalkeeper David Raya during the summer transfer window. Arsenal’s acquisition of a winger came at the very last minute when Raheem Sterling joined the Emirates on deadline day on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The 29-year-old was brought in as a late replacement for Reiss Nelson and, to an extent, Eddie Nketiah, with Sterling’s versatility offering Mikel Arteta several options to utilise him across the frontline.

Gordon to Arsenal Rumours Squashed

Liverpool were the only club in talks

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, revealed that Liverpool had wanted Gordon in June, but he was deemed too expensive as Newcastle held firm on their valuation of the England international:

“I’m aware there have been some claims made about Arsenal enquiring about Anthony Gordon, but I wanted to clarify my understanding around the Newcastle winger here. “As I reported previously, Liverpool were the club in talks to sign Gordon in June. I don’t have any concrete info on Arsenal also because they never really planned to spend crazy money on a winger this summer. Liverpool wanted him in June but then he was too expensive. “That’s all we can say for now – it’s normal to have top talents like this being linked with big clubs, but Newcastle were strong with their asking price and so a move to Liverpool couldn’t happen, while I can’t confirm what some others are saying about Arsenal, if that changes I will let you know.”

The Magpies are rumoured to be preparing talks over a new deal for Gordon in the foreseeable future, aiming to fend off interest from fellow Premier League clubs. With two years left on his current deal, the 23-year-old could soon be tied down to a new agreement, with official negotiations set to begin in the near future.

A standout player last season, Gordon ended the campaign as the club’s second-top goalscorer behind Alexander Isak but is only the joint-11th top earner at St. James’ Park, according to Capology, earning £60,000-a-week.

The 23-year-old has had a slow start to the 2024/25 campaign, netting once in his first four appearances across all competitions.

Anthony Gordon Newcastle United Stats (2023/24) Appearances 48 Goals 12 Assists 11 Minutes per goal 322 Minutes played 3,870

Rabiot’s Agents Approach Arsenal

For a late free transfer

Adrien Rabiot’s agents have approached Arsenal regarding a free transfer to the Emirates, according to TBR Football.

Per the report, the 29-year-old’s representatives have offered the Gunners a chance to sign him for free, months after Rabiot left Juventus following the expiry of his contract.

The France international is yet to find his next career stop as his wage demands, reportedly still at £220,000-a-week, remain a stumbling block.

Despite interest from the Saudi Pro League, Rabiot prioritises staying in Europe and already rejected a proposal from the Middle East last month, while he has also been linked with moves to Manchester United and Newcastle.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-09-24.