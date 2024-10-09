Newly-appointed Enzo Maresca has made a "very good impact" on the Chelsea players following his arrival, which has subsequently translated to a vibrant, feel-good atmosphere at Stamford Bridge so far this season, reveals Fabrizio Romano.

Many were confounded after the Chelsea top brass parted ways with Argentinian tactician, Mauricio Pochettino, after just one year of management, and even more so after an inexperienced Maresca was brought to the helm.

However, the former Leicester boss has successfully amalgamated the individual talent at the club, hence creating a coherent style of play for fans to enjoy.

Enzo Maresca Impresses as Chelsea Manager

The players are "very happy" with the Italian as their head coach

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

In his Daily Briefing, Romano revealed that a key reason behind Chelsea's stellar form to open the 2024/25 season lies with Maresca's influence as the team's new boss. He said:

"It’s been a really strong start to the season for Chelsea and I think Enzo Maresca deserves credit after his arrival this summer in what was not the easiest moment. Mauricio Pochettino had also done well towards the end of last season, but the club decided to go in a different direction, though it now looks like it’s proved to be a smart call, even on an inexperienced name in his first Premier League job. "I’m told that Maresca is having a very good impact on these players on the tactical point of view, and also the results of that have clearly been good. But most important part is the feeling he created with the players; they’re all very happy with Maresca, how direct and clear he is, also the fans are appreciating that and you can feel a different atmosphere at Stamford Bridge this season. "Full credit to Maresca for the job he’s done so far - the start has been excellent but this project is obviously a long-term one, so there might still be a few ups and downs, but let’s give him time to continue his impressive work."

With four wins and two draws in the Premier League's opening seven games, Chelsea head into the international break sitting fourth in the table. Alongside the strong results, the Blues have also provided equally impressive performances, including dominant victories such as 4-2 against Brighton, 3-0 against West Ham and 6-2 against Wolves.

Primarily, it is a plethora of talented attacking squad depth which has led to such high scorelines, with the likes of Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson all excelling in the front line.

Chelsea's 2024/25 Premier League statistics - League ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 16 2nd Goals conceded 8 =4th Expected goals scored 14.4 2nd Expected goals conceded 7.8 =5th

It follows after the club's exuberant spending saw an outlay exceeding well over £1 billion during Todd Boehly's reign as Chelsea chairman.

However, disastrous performances despite the expenditure previously turned the London-based outfit into something of a laughing stock - but that has changed drastically in recent weeks. Should such form continue, Chelsea could see themselves in a race for the upper echelons of the table by the end of the season.

Omari Kellyman to Return to Action Very Soon

The summer signing will be eager to make an impact in blue

As revealed exclusively by GIVEMESPORT, new summer signing Omari Kellyman is expected to return to action in November or December, in the hopes of accumulating first-team minutes. The former Aston Villa man was signed for a fee in the region of £19 million - a lofty price for a rather inexperienced youngster, with just two top-flight appearances.

However, his potential has not yet been in question, and despite recent injury issues, he could still be in contention for the odd few first-team minutes if he is to make his return ahead of a busy winter schedule. As one of the many young stars signed to bulk up the pipeline of youth talent at the club, Kellyman undoubtedly has a bright future ahead of him.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - correct as of 9/10/2024.