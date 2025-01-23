Antony could be part of the Manchester United squad to face Rangers on Thursday despite a deal being agreed for him to join Real Betis, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazil international has been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford by Ruben Amorim after a host of appearances of the substitutes bench which saw him play as a wing-back or as one of the number tens recently.

A deal has been agreed with La Liga outfit Betis for him to join on loan for the rest of the season, with Man Utd paying a significant portion of his wages to get him off the books.

Antony Could Feature for Man Utd v Rangers

Deal agreed but not complete yet

But while a deal has been agreed, Romano has revealed on his personal X account that there is an opportunity for the winger to still be part of the squad for the Europa League clash on Thursday night against Rangers.

Man Utd are set to be without Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount for the game while there are big question marks around the futures of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho currently.

Rashford hasn't featured for the club since being dropped from the squad for the Manchester derby and Amorim has confirmed that he has no plans to use him if he doesn't feel that he will aid the team.

So a lack of attacking options means Antony may be needed for the game, as the club look to pick up three points and edge closer to securing a spot in the Europa League last 16 and avoid a spot in the playoffs.

A deal is still expected to go through before the February 3rd deadline for the 25-year-old, with Amorim keen to bring in reinforcements to shape the squad in his own image.

