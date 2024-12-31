Christopher Nkunku continues to be linked with a move away from Chelsea after struggling for starts this season - but Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the club wish to keep the Frenchman in west London, and that the only way he will leave is if he hands in a transfer request at Stamford Bridge.

Nkunku joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig at the start of last season on a reported £300,000-per-week deal, but he was dogged with injuries, only scoring his first goal on Boxing Day - and that stunted his development. He's not been a regular fixture under Enzo Maresca, which has led to reports linking him with Manchester United, having only started in three Premier League games this season, against Manchester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town respectively.

Romano: Chelsea Plans Could Change Over Nkunku Decision

The Frenchman has been a part of the Blues' 'second squad' this season

However, with Chelsea competing on all fronts, Nkunku has been their most prominent player in Europa Conference League matters, with seven goals and three assists in just seven games in the competition, and so he's naturally important to Maresca, especially with three goal contributions in the Premier League in as many starts.

Christopher Nkunku's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 391 15th Goals 2 =5th Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =11th Shots Per Game 0.8 =8th Dribbles Per Game 0.3 =13th Match rating 6.33 20th

Romano has revealed that the Italian sees him as a key member of his squad, even if not playing regularly in the top-flight - and that means that, unless he hands in a transfer request, Nkunku will remain at the Blues. Romano said:

"Let's see also what happens with Nkunku. He is always in the news, but Chelsea insists to keep the player at the club, Chelsea want to keep the player at the club. "It could only change if Nkunku goes there and tells them 'okay, I want to leave, I want to play more'. "So in that case, the situation could change, and Chelsea could consider to bring in one more offensive player. But at the moment, they are happy with the squad that they have."

Having fallen behind Cole Palmer in the pecking order, it's no wonder that Nkunku is struggling for game time with the England star performing so well - but he could reach a point where he is desperate for regular first-team minutes and that could impact his decision to move on.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Update on Joao Felix Future at Chelsea Fabrizio Romano has revealed that he doesn't expect Joao Felix to leave Chelsea in January.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 31-12-24.