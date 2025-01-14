Saudi Pro League clubs have genuine interest in Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez and have held initial talks to understand his situation at Anfield, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Uruguayan forward reportedly has keen admirers in Saudi Arabia, with clubs there eager to learn about his potential exit terms and Liverpool’s asking price in the January transfer window.

However, concrete negotiations have yet to take place regarding Nunez’s exit mid-season and the interested clubs have yet to test Liverpool’s resolve with an official bid.

According to Romano, the 25-year-old is still considered an important player under Arne Slot, despite seeing limited opportunities this season and making just seven starts in the Premier League.

Yet to present an official bid

According to Romano, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool would be willing to part ways with Nunez this month, having spent ‘important’ money on the Uruguayan in 2022.

“What I can confirm at the moment is only that interest from Saudi in Darwin Nunez is genuine. “So there is interest from the Saudi Pro League in Darwin Nunez, there have been conversations to understand the situation, the price tag, and all these sorts of things. “For sure, there is something around Darwin in terms of interest and contacts from Saudi. But at the moment, there is not something advanced in terms of negotiations, something concrete in terms of negotiations. “And we have to respect Liverpool in this story, Darwin is an important player, they spent important money on Darwin. “So before saying that Liverpool are selling Darwin Nunez, there are still plenty of things to do. And at the moment, we are not at that stage. “So interest, yes, but the moment, still nothing advanced or really concrete in this sense, for Darwin Nunez’s exit.”

Nunez, who joined Liverpool from Benfica in July 2022, became one of the club’s most expensive acquisitions in history, costing the Reds an initial £64m, with the total package worth up to £85m after add-ons.

However, the 25-year-old has struggled to live up to his price tag at Anfield, scoring 22 goals in 80 Premier League appearances and netting just twice this season under Slot.

The Uruguay international was linked with a departure before the season, with reports claiming Barcelona were looking into his situation during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have yet to register any transfer activity in January and are expecting a quiet transfer window amid their ongoing Premier League title push.

Darwin Nunez's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 15 Goals 2 Assists 2 Expected goals 2.5 Expected assisted goals 0.9 Minutes played 755

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-01-25.