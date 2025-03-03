Tottenham Hotspur continue to be linked with Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze after years of consistent performances in the Premier League for the Eagles - though Fabrizio Romano has written in his GIVEMESPORT transfer newsletter that a deal would be 'difficult' to complete due to his complex release clause.

Eze joined Palace in the summer of 2020 after exceptional performances at Queens Park Rangers in the Championship, and has been a mainstay in their side ever since - recording 28 goals and 21 assists in the Premier League since making his debut for the south London outfit. This season has been somewhat slower, though Eze has still mustered two goals and six assists for the club after what was a slow start for Oliver Glasner's men.

Romano: Tottenham Move for Eze 'Will be Difficult'

The Crystal Palace star has been in fine form but a move could be a step too far

However, Romano has stated that although Eze has been on Tottenham's shortlist for the best part of two years, a complicated and expensive release clause won't tempt him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer alongside interest from other clubs.

Eberechi Eze's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =9th Assists 6 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.1 1st Shots Per Game 3.3 1st Dribbles Per Game 2 1st Match rating 7.13 =1st

Writing in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano stated that the England international is unlikely to be on his way to north London this season, despite what has been the best calendar year of his career. He said:

"He's on Spurs list since 2023, he's always been highly rated at the club. But the release clause is very expensive and the payment for the clause is not allowed in 3/4 years as usually happens, so that's what makes the deal difficult - and there are more clubs also keen."

Tottenham have various stars who can play in the hole, but Ange Postecoglou is an attack-minded coach and is always on the hunt for recruits to score goals wherever he's been.

James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski are the two best options who could play behind the striker at present, though Mathys Tel and Lucas Bergvall can play behind the striker. However, Eze's experience and international prowess means that he would be an ideal target, and Tottenham fan pages have called him an 'absolute baller' in the past.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eberechi Eze has nine caps for England though he has yet to score for the Three Lions.

If Tottenham can land a deal for the former Millwall academy player, it would be a statement of intent - especially with Eze being able to play off the left-hand side to add competition.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 03-03-25.

