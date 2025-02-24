Liverpool are eyeing a new centre-back signing this summer and are in the process of identifying their primary target, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Premier League leaders are reportedly heading for a busy offseason under Arne Slot and are expected to bolster their backline with a new addition.

Romano claims Liverpool want to invest in promising players with a bright future, and the centre-back arrival could align with that strategy, though an established name also remains a possibility.

The Reds have had two quiet transfer windows under Slot, welcoming Federico Chiesa in the summer while making no new additions in the winter market.

Liverpool Eyeing New Centre-Back

Arne Slot keen on fresh signing

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, revealed that Liverpool’s board and Slot held internal meetings to decide on pursuing a new centre-back this summer:

“I can confirm, once again, to you that Liverpool are really, really advancing in the process to identify the centre-back they want to sign in the summer. “Liverpool will go for an important centre-back, in an internal meeting they had with Richard Hughes, with people in the board involved and Arne Slot too, they all agree on bringing in an important centre-back in the summer transfer window. “When I say important, could be an important talent, could be an established player. “But my information is that Liverpool want to invest on young players for present and future and so this could be the view. Let's see what happens.”

Liverpool still have plenty of work to do behind the scenes this season, even as their on-field focus remains on delivering their second-ever Premier League title.

They have yet to resolve the futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contracts expire in less than five months.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, there is still a belief Van Dijk will stay, while Salah and Alexander-Arnold’s situations are more delicate.

The Egyptian forward may not be tempted by a short-term Anfield extension, while Alexander-Arnold has strong suitors at Real Madrid.

Arne Slot's Liverpool Record (2024/25) Games 42 Wins 31 Draws 7 Losses 4 Points per game 2.38

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-02-25.