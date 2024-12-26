Manchester United are not in concrete talks to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in January, despite reports linking the Red Devils with a move for the 25-year-old in early 2025, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Now on loan at Galatasaray, Osimhen’s situation remains quiet at the moment, and according to Romano, the only way to sign him in January is by triggering the release clause in his Napoli contract and agreeing to a salary close to €11m per season (£9.1m).

Osimhen has a mid-season break clause in his loan agreement with Galatasaray and has been heavily linked with a move away from Turkey next month, with United often mentioned among potential suitors.

The Red Devils are thought to be targeting a striker for 2025, with the possible departure of Marcus Rashford potentially helping to fund their pursuit of a new forward.

Victor Osimhen’s Napoli Exit ‘Not Easy’

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano revealed Osimhen’s mid-season exit from Napoli is 'not easy', considering an interested club would need to trigger his release clause and agree to a hefty salary:

“I'm not aware of concrete talks taking place, despite links with Man United. “The situation remains quiet at the moment; the only way to change it is triggering the clause into his Napoli contract (he's on loan at Galatasaray) and also reaching an agreement on salary close to €11m net per season. Not an easy one.”

Osimhen has been in fine form at Galatasaray this season, netting 12 goals and registering five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions, including five goal involvements in four Europa League games.

The Nigerian international was excluded from Napoli's first-team training by coach Antonio Conte this past summer and appears unlikely to have a future at the club, with his contract running until June 2026.

Osimhen has scored 76 goals and provided 18 assists in 133 appearances for Napoli, ranking 13th on their all-time top scorers list.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-12-24.