Manchester United could be set to spend big in the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel - with the journalist stating that a strategic drawback from the January market will allow them to improve in the summer months.

Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven were the only two arrivals in Ruben Amorim's first window as United boss, with left wing-back options being scarce at Old Trafford. But with all other positions left until the end of the season, Romano believes that the summer will be the first major bit of rebuilding by the former Sporting boss - with Amorim looking to strengthen in 'several positions', with INEOS having had enough of their bad run of results.

Romano: United 'Will do Many Things' in Summer Window

The Red Devils are likely to have a huge window to turn their form around

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Romano stated that United strategically decided not to spend money in the January transfer window to avoid getting into bother with the Premier League over Financial Fair Play violations.

Ruben Amorim's Premier League statistics - ranking since appointment Stats Output Squad rank Wins 4 =10th Losses 8 =15th Goals scored 11 =18th Points 14 =15th

But that will have a more positive outlook for the summer, with Romano stating that their new idea is to do 'many things' in the summer for several positions, to end their hoodoo of a poor season.

He said:

"What we can guarantee is that after deciding not to invest big money in January because of Financial Fair Play, Manchester United have always very clear on that. "Even here, I remember in November and December, despite all the stories and all of the rumours, I always told you that Manchester United will have to be quite careful on the January market, because they need to sell players to sign players. "That's the idea, that's the view, that's the only way possible with Financial Fair Play. I can guarantee that in the summer, the idea is still to do many things - many things to cover several positions."

United have struggled in all areas this season, but with just four first-team attackers in their squad in the form of Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, attacking areas will be needed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has only won nine of his 21 games in charge of Manchester United.

The Red Devils didn't adequately replace Marcus Rashford and Antony, who left on loan in the winter window to join Aston Villa and Real Betis respectively, and with Amad being ruled out until the end of the season, their attacking returns in the coming weeks will be under the microscope ahead of the summer window and deciphering who could come in.

